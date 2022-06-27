"They seemed to be waiting for me to toss one up"- Yuzvendra Chahal reveals his plans against Ireland in 1st T20I

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal once again showed why he is arguably one of the best spinners in the world at the moment against Ireland on Sunday.

The 31-year-old picked up match-winning figures of 1/11 in his three overs and won the Man of the Match award for the same.

What was amazing to see was the way Chahal adjusted his line and length after realizing he wasn't going to get much turn from the wicket in those chilly conditions.

It was probably his spell that ensured Ireland didn't get past the 120-run mark in the 12-over game.

On a chilly Dublin evening Chahal TV returns with a special featuring Deepak Hooda who opened the innings for Team India.

Speaking to all-rounder Deepak Hooda on BCCI's 'Chahal TV', Yuzvendra Chahal explained how he had to alter his plans after realizing what the batters were trying to do against him. He revealed:

"It felt really good. But because of the cold weather, it was difficult to turn my fingers. So planned to keep it away from the batter and mixed my lengths. They seemed to be waiting for me to toss one up so that they could hit big. But I thought that if we concede less runs then it will be easier for our batters."

Yuzvendra Chahal on change in mindset

In overseas conditions where spinners get little to almost no turn, Chahal explained how he makes mental adjustments to ensure that he remains economical.

The 31-year-old revealed that he tries to extract turn from the pitch, but if that's not available, he looks to get that control.

"It's all about the change in mindset in such tough conditions. Obviously I couldn't use my main plan but I had a second plan to concede less runs and keep my length a bit back."

With every impressive performance, Chahal is only underlining the argument of why he should be India's first-choice spinner for their upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup campaign.

