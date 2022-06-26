IND vs IRE 2022: Weather update in Dublin for match hours on June 26

The Indian cricket team has reached Dublin for a two-match T20I series against Ireland. It is the first series between the two nations since 2018, but it looks like the rain gods could interrupt proceedings during the two games of this tour.

Earlier today, the toss of the first T20I between India and Ireland was delayed due to rain. The toss happened a few minutes after the scheduled time. Indian captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first, keeping the inclement weather in mind.

Speaking of the weather in Dublin, the start time for this match is 4:30 PM local time, and there are predictions of rain during the match hours. According to AccuWeather, there is a 70% chance of rainfall between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM, with the percentage coming down to 40s in the remaining hours of the day.

It should not be a surprise if the overs are deducted from both innings in the first T20I of this series. Fans at The Village will be disappointed, as the Indian team is playing at the venue for the first time in four years.

Three T20Is in Dublin have been abandoned due to rain in the past

The Village has hosted 17 T20I games in the last seven years.

In case any of the games in this T20I series get abandoned due to rain, it will be the fourth such occasion at The Village. The stadium has hosted 17 T20Is so far, with three of them getting abandoned due to rain.

The cricket world will hope for a full 20-over match happening today with no rain interruptions. You can follow the live scorecard of the first T20I between India and Ireland here.

