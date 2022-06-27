IND vs IRE 2022: Weather update in Dublin on June 28 as India prep for 2nd T20I

Another rain-curtailed game is on the cards as India gear up for their second T20I against Ireland at The Village in Malahide, Dublin, on Tuesday (June 28). The first of the two-match series saw the visitors notch up a convincing seven-wicket win in a 12-over game.

The win meant India will head into the second match on the back of a 4-0 run against Andy Balbirnie and Co. For the Hardik Pandya-led side, a full game or even a reduced affair is an opportunity to seal the series.

Deepak Hooda was one of the players making a case for himself with a steady 47 in India's chase of 109 in the rain-hit encounter. Ishan Kishan (26) and Hardik Pandya (24) chipped in to help the side reach the target with 16 balls to spare.

Ireland will hope to pull things back in the second T20I. However, with rain set to play spoilsport, we take a look at what the weather looks like on Tuesday.

Weather update in Dublin on June 28 as India look for 2-0

Accuweather predicts showers between 4 pm and 6 pm (Irish time). This could mean the game will experience a delay and will almost surely be a shortened skirmish. The temperatures will hover between 13-17 degrees with humidity around 69%.

The site also estimates a 76% cloud cover making it a rather pale evening. However, the good news is the absence of rain post 6 pm, meaning there is a chance of a match happening.

Speedster Umran Malik made his maiden India debut in the first T20I against Ireland. However, he didn't exactly have a memorable outing as he bowled a lone over giving away 14 runs.

Lending support to Malik was former Pakistan tweaker Danish Kaneria. In his YouTube channel, he said it was unfair to judge the bowler based on one over in a rain-hit game, saying:

"Everyone was excited to see Umran Malik play, but he bowled just one over and conceded 14 runs from it. We must understand that it was his first game, and there is always pressure when it's a 12-over match. He will get more chances and he will do very well. He's been doing well, and that's why he's been selected. You cannot judge a player on the basis of one over."

Malik will hop to prove his mettle in the second ODI against Ireland and make his claim for the three-match T20I series against England next month.

