"What has Prithvi Shaw done wrong?!"- Furious fans slam BCCI over lack of clarity about dropping star opener for Ireland series

Prithvi Shaw's exclusion from Team India's T20I squad for the tour of Ireland has raised quite a few eyebrows. The BCCI on Wednesday announced the Men in Blue's squad for the two T20Is they will be playing against Ireland towards the end of June.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya was named the captain of the team. With the likes of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer being with the Indian Test team in England at that point, Sanju Samson was called back into the squad and Rahul Tripathi finally received his maiden India call-up.
While many rejoiced the India call-ups of Samson and Tripathi, there were also those fans who felt that Prithvi Shaw was hard done by. The explosive opener has had issues with his fitness and that would probably have been the reason why he wasn't included.
Yet, some fans slammed the Indian team management and selectors for lack of clarity on why Shaw was ignored for the Ireland series despite doing so well in T20s. Here are some of the reactions:
Prithvi Shaw's explosive game could have been an X-factor for India
Many believe Prithvi Shaw should have had an outside chance of making it to India's T20 World Cup squad, given his ability to take the game away from the opposition at the top of the order.
Shaw had an incredible IPL 2021 season, where he scored 479 runs in 15 games at a staggering strike rate of 159.13 as the Delhi Capitals (DC) topped the league phase.
Although the 22-year-old suffered from illness in the IPL 2022 season, he still managed to score 283 runs from 10 games at a strike rate of 152.97.
In modern-day T20 cricket, it has become quite clear that teams all over the world are looking for fearless players who focus on scoring quick runs rather than big runs.
This was perhaps why many felt Shaw should have been a regular in India's T20 setup by now.
The Mumbai captain has made a statement with a quickfire 64 in the ongoing Ranji Trophy semifinal against Uttar Pradesh. Only time will tell whether the selectors will bring Shaw back into the national scheme of things anytime soon.