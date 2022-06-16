"What has Prithvi Shaw done wrong?!"- Furious fans slam BCCI over lack of clarity about dropping star opener for Ireland series

Prithvi Shaw's exclusion from Team India's T20I squad for the tour of Ireland has raised quite a few eyebrows. The BCCI on Wednesday announced the Men in Blue's squad for the two T20Is they will be playing against Ireland towards the end of June.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was named the captain of the team. With the likes of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer being with the Indian Test team in England at that point, Sanju Samson was called back into the squad and Rahul Tripathi finally received his maiden India call-up.

While many rejoiced the India call-ups of Samson and Tripathi, there were also those fans who felt that Prithvi Shaw was hard done by. The explosive opener has had issues with his fitness and that would probably have been the reason why he wasn't included.

Yet, some fans slammed the Indian team management and selectors for lack of clarity on why Shaw was ignored for the Ireland series despite doing so well in T20s. Here are some of the reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Still no Prithvi Shaw even for the Ireland tour, a hard call. Still no Prithvi Shaw even for the Ireland tour, a hard call.

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen So happy to see both Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi in India's T20I squad for the Ireland series! Hardik Pandya also deserves to lead after that kind of an IPL season. Only Prithvi Shaw missing from the squad, but he will be there soon. Getting things right one by one! So happy to see both Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi in India's T20I squad for the Ireland series! Hardik Pandya also deserves to lead after that kind of an IPL season. Only Prithvi Shaw missing from the squad, but he will be there soon. Getting things right one by one!

BCCI @BCCI India Squad

Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik India SquadHardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik No Shaw means bakwas squad.Only criteria moving forward. twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… No Shaw means bakwas squad.Only criteria moving forward. twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…

Mandeep @VK__Goat18_ Rohit trying his best to secure his place by not giving chance to shaw

Sun will rise again tomorrow! Rohit trying his best to secure his place by not giving chance to shawSun will rise again tomorrow! https://t.co/9yrdL6zebV

Gagan Chawla @toecrushrzzz Reasons just aren't cricketing alone, something is seriously off as far as indian selectors and Prithvi Shaw is concerned...as a fan of the game one just hopes the guy doesn't get restricted to Ipl alone...it will be the loss for the game! Reasons just aren't cricketing alone, something is seriously off as far as indian selectors and Prithvi Shaw is concerned...as a fan of the game one just hopes the guy doesn't get restricted to Ipl alone...it will be the loss for the game!

Makarand Waingankar @wmakarand Despite scoring 283 runs @ 152.97 Strike Rate in the 2022 IPL even for the T20 series against Ireland Prithvi Shaw is overlooked. I am baffled. Is this the way to tackle a rare talent and he is just 21. If there are shortcomings he should be told. Despite scoring 283 runs @ 152.97 Strike Rate in the 2022 IPL even for the T20 series against Ireland Prithvi Shaw is overlooked. I am baffled. Is this the way to tackle a rare talent and he is just 21. If there are shortcomings he should be told.

Alez ✨ @_OutSwing Prithvi Shaw seriously need a brainstorming & introspection like Virat 2013.



Yeah but every Virat needs a Duncan Fletcher. Prithvi Shaw seriously need a brainstorming & introspection like Virat 2013. Yeah but every Virat needs a Duncan Fletcher. https://t.co/mT2JDlrhMK

Srijan @ImSrijanG @KOCricket528 Prithvi Shaw is a generational talent but no, Indian selectors won't pick him cause he failed a Yo-Yo test @KOCricket528 Prithvi Shaw is a generational talent but no, Indian selectors won't pick him cause he failed a Yo-Yo test

Sir Dinda²⁶⁴ @ReallyDinda Prithvi Shaw is the best youngster of india and they are not opting him. Prithvi Shaw is the best youngster of india and they are not opting him.

Utsav @utsav__45 It baffles me that Prithvi Shaw has shown in IPL how dangerous he can be yet he has only played 1 T20I till now 🥴 It baffles me that Prithvi Shaw has shown in IPL how dangerous he can be yet he has only played 1 T20I till now 🥴 https://t.co/XlBb6gfTNt

Amitesh Singh @Amitesh33075315 @mufaddal_vohra Why people don't demand for prithvi Shaw. He is an impact player. Just like sehwag, he will take away match from the opponents quickly. He must be in the team now. It's high time. Just imagine having Ishan kishan and prithvi Shaw as opener. It will give shievers to opposite team. @mufaddal_vohra Why people don't demand for prithvi Shaw. He is an impact player. Just like sehwag, he will take away match from the opponents quickly. He must be in the team now. It's high time. Just imagine having Ishan kishan and prithvi Shaw as opener. It will give shievers to opposite team.

TheCricoholicGuy @CricoholicGuy Prithvi Shaw not playing for India is India's loss. Period. Prithvi Shaw not playing for India is India's loss. Period.

#INDvIRE What has Prithvi Shaw done wrong? What has Prithvi Shaw done wrong?#INDvIRE

Kakashi Hatake @AnbuBlackOps07 @BCCI Prithvi Shaw snubbed, third indian batter(current) with sr of 147.45 after Rishabh and hardik in ipl. That too last two seasons sr are 159.14 and 152.97. @BCCI Prithvi Shaw snubbed, third indian batter(current) with sr of 147.45 after Rishabh and hardik in ipl. That too last two seasons sr are 159.14 and 152.97. https://t.co/yLtzz0a24t

💤 @Adelaidegambit If giving opportunities is the target, it's a shame Prithvi Shaw wasn't thought of for the Ireland series. Hasn't done anything wrong. If giving opportunities is the target, it's a shame Prithvi Shaw wasn't thought of for the Ireland series. Hasn't done anything wrong.

How much could he possibly have done to be ignored again and again. #indiancricketteam @PrithviShaw @vikrantgupta73 I still don't understand why Prithvi Shaw is not selected again, even for the series against Ireland. Brings up quite a lot of questions.How much could he possibly have done to be ignored again and again. #prithvishaw I still don't understand why Prithvi Shaw is not selected again, even for the series against Ireland. Brings up quite a lot of questions.How much could he possibly have done to be ignored again and again. #prithvishaw #indiancricketteam @PrithviShaw @vikrantgupta73

BCCI @BCCI India Squad

Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik India SquadHardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik What does prithvi shaw needs to do more now? He is currently arguably best Indian opener right now twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… What does prithvi shaw needs to do more now? He is currently arguably best Indian opener right now twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…

Prathamesh141 @prathamesh18451 Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra India tour of Ireland poster by Sony. India tour of Ireland poster by Sony. https://t.co/xyF8UdlF8o Lol Prithvi Shaw is not even in the team but he is in the promo twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Lol Prithvi Shaw is not even in the team but he is in the promo twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Aditya @Adityakrsaha @CricCrazyJohns Is Prithvi Shaw not selected because of his fitness issue? Wasn't there a piece of news that the 'yo-yo' test is not a part of the selection criteria anymore? @CricCrazyJohns Is Prithvi Shaw not selected because of his fitness issue? Wasn't there a piece of news that the 'yo-yo' test is not a part of the selection criteria anymore?

Prithvi Shaw's explosive game could have been an X-factor for India

Many believe Prithvi Shaw should have had an outside chance of making it to India's T20 World Cup squad, given his ability to take the game away from the opposition at the top of the order.

Shaw had an incredible IPL 2021 season, where he scored 479 runs in 15 games at a staggering strike rate of 159.13 as the Delhi Capitals (DC) topped the league phase.

Although the 22-year-old suffered from illness in the IPL 2022 season, he still managed to score 283 runs from 10 games at a strike rate of 152.97.

In modern-day T20 cricket, it has become quite clear that teams all over the world are looking for fearless players who focus on scoring quick runs rather than big runs.

This was perhaps why many felt Shaw should have been a regular in India's T20 setup by now.

The Mumbai captain has made a statement with a quickfire 64 in the ongoing Ranji Trophy semifinal against Uttar Pradesh. Only time will tell whether the selectors will bring Shaw back into the national scheme of things anytime soon.

