IND vs NED weather update: Sydney weather on October 27 ahead of India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match

A rain-interrupted encounter awaits fans as the recent IND vs NED weather forecast has a 30 percent chance of rain during the mega clash in Sydney. India will lock horns with the Netherlands in their second Super 12 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, October 27.

However, much to the delight of fans, the percentage falls down to almost zero as the IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 clash will progress at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The entire weather forecast can be checked here.

The Men in Blue edged past arch-rivals Pakistan by four wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23. Rohit Sharma and Co. were in a stage of bother after being reduced to 31/4 in pursuit of 160. However, Virat Kohli (82* off 53) played a knock for the age to take India home.

Kohli and Hardik Pandya added a 113-run partnership for the fifth wicket to drift the game in their favor, before winning the high-octane tie on the last ball of the match.

India will be brimming with confidence and will look to come out all guns blazing to make it two out of two in the Super 12 stage.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, produced a good fight against Bangladesh. However, they fell nine short while chasing 145. The bowlers did exceptionally well to restrict Bangladesh to 144 before Colin Ackermann almost won the match with a 62-run knock.

The Dutch, who have played some spirited cricket so far in the showpiece T20 event, will look to fire in unison and stage an upset at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Sydney weather on October 27 - 30% rain predicted

The Melbourne weather was one of the most debated topics ahead of India's high-profile clash against Pakistan and is no different heading into the match versus the Netherlands in Sydney.

While a full 40 overs of action was possible on Sunday, fans will hope they get to see another uninterrupted game on Thursday. However, there is a chance of 30 percent precipitation at the start of the game, which is expected to go down to almost zero as the match unfolds.

The temperature will hover around 19 degrees Celsius with 51 percent humidity and a cloud cover of 12 percent.

