IND vs NEP: Scorecard, highlights, and results of India and Nepal’s last matches in 2023 Asia Cup

India will play their second group-stage match in the 2023 Asia Cup against Nepal at Pallekele in Sri Lanka on Monday, September 4. The much-awaited battle will decide the fate of the teams for the Super 4. While Team India are the favorite to win the contest, Nepal can script history by creating an upset.

India are coming off a rain-hit game against Pakistan. While Babar Azam-led couldn’t bat, Rohit Sharma’s side got the opportunity to bat the entire innings. The Men in Blue will look for an improved show with the bat after being bundled out for 266 in 48.5 overs.

In the Indo-Pak clash, the top order failed to deliver as Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf wreaked havoc with the new ball. India captain Rohit Sharma (11 off 22) got bowled out, while Virat Kohli (4 off 7) chopped onto the stumps. They struggled against left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi. Shubman Gill (10 off 32) and Shreyas Iyer (14 off 9) also followed Kohli and Rohit to the dugout as Haris Rauf got the better of them.

Ishan Kishan (82 off 81) and vice-captain Hardik Pandya (87 off 90) then stitched a 138-run partnership to recover India from 66/4. The duo, though, missed out on well-deserved centuries, getting dismissed by Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi, respectively.

Naseem Shah then wrapped up India’s tail with his three quick wickets. India eventually reached 266 in 48.5 overs.

Afridi scalped four wickets for Pakistan, while Rauf and Naseem bagged three apiece.

Nepal’s scorecard from their last Asia Cup game

Rohit Paudel's Nepal, on the other hand, lost their Asia Cup’s opening game against Pakistan by 238 runs.

Chasing 343, Nepal were bundled out for 104 in just 23.4 overs. Middle-order batters Sompal Kami (28 off 46), Aarif Sheikh (26 off 38), and Gulsan Jha (13 off 23) were the only players to reach double figures.

For Pakistan, Shadab Khan emerged as the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/27. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf scalped two wickets apiece. Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz picked up one apiece.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam (151 off 131) and Iftikhar Ahmed (109* off 71) produced a batting masterclass as they posted 342/6 in 50 overs.

The duo staged a comeback after Nepal reduced the World No.1 ODI side to 25/2 in 6.1 overs as openers Fakhar Zaman (14 off 20) and Imam-ul-Haq (5 off 14) departed cheaply. With the bat, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan also contributed 44 off 50.

Nepal looked sharp on the field as they produced multiple run-outs in the form of Imam and Rizwan. Sompal Kami starred with the ball but ended a tad expensive, with figures of 2/85, while Karan KC and Sandeep Lamichhane scalped one apiece.

