IND vs NZ, 1st semi-final head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup match

Team India will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. The knockout clash is being billed as a rematch of the 2019 semi-final between the same sides in Manchester. On that occasion, the Kiwis registered a famous 18-run win.

The Men in Blue have been completely dominant in the 2023 World Cup so far. They won all their nine matches in the league stage, most of them by comprehensive margins. If we look at their recent triumphs, they hammered Sri Lanka by 302 runs, South Africa by 243 runs and Netherlands by 160 runs. India will, however, have to start afresh in the semi-final against New Zealand.

Unlike the hosts, the Kiwis sneaked into the semis as the fourth team, just like they did in England four years back. New Zealand began the World Cup with four wins but then lost four in a row before beating Sri Lanka in their last league match. India might have beaten them in the league stage, but New Zealand will believe they have the edge over India in the knockout clash.

India vs New Zealand head-to-head record in ODIs

There is not much to pick in the head-to-head numbers between the two teams. India and New Zealand have met 117 times in ODIs, with the Men in Blue winning 59 games and the Kiwis 50. There has been one tied match between the sides, while seven games have produced no result.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 117

Matches won by India: 59

Matches won by New Zealand: 50

Matches tied: 1

Matches with no result: 7

India vs New Zealand head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

India and New Zealand have met nine times in the ODI World Cup, with the Men in Blue winning four matches and the Black Caps five. India beat New Zealand by four wickets in Dharamsala in the league stage. They had, however, lost the 2019 semi-final in Manchester, a game played over two days.

Last 5 India vs New Zealand ODI matches

As mentioned above, India defeated New Zealand in the league stage of the 2023 World Cup. Before that, they hammered the Kiwis 3-0 in an ODI series at home in January 2023.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches played between India and New Zealand:

IND (274/6) beat NZ (273) by 4 wickets, Oct 22, 2023

IND (385/9) beat NZ (295) by 90 runs, Jan 24, 2023

IND (111/2) beat NZ (108) by 8 wickets, Jan 21, 2023

IND (349/8) beat NZ (337) by 12 runs, Jan 18, 2023

IND (219) vs NZ (104/1) no result, Nov 30, 2022