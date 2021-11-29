IND vs NZ, 1st Test: “It was a fantastic match” – Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson termed the recently-concluded drawn Kanpur Test against India 'a fantastic Test' where all results were possible until the final day.

Needing 284 to win, New Zealand didn’t lose a wicket in the first session of the final day. However, India returned strong and had the visitors nine down in the final moments of the Test. Debutant Rachin Ravindra and No.11 Ajaz Patel batted almost nine overs under fading light to help New Zealand draw the match.

At the post-match presentation ceremony, Kane Williamson said:

“It has been touch and go with the light around this time throughout this Test. It was a fantastic match. Against a formidable Indian side who were on top for a large part of the game, we hung in there and gave ourselves a chance. Their partnerships in the second innings made it challenging for us. All three results were in play but we fought hard and showed the fight on the last day."

On a personal note, Kane Williamson managed scores of18 and 24 in the Test but praised the overall batting effort of his side for adjusting to the demanding Indian conditions.

Pointing to debutant Rachin Ravindra’s 91-ball effort of a match-saving 18 not out, Kane Williamson added:

“It was a fantastic experience for those guys [Rachin Ravindra, Will Somerville and Ajaz Patel], especially Rachin, who’s playing his first Test. He is a top-order batter but is not experienced in these conditions. It was a really good Test match, where there were opportunities and something always happening and the wicket deteriorating."

He added:

“The Indian side is a very strong one in all departments, so we have to be at our best all the time and there were a lot of lessons for us from this game. It was a nice experience to play in these conditions, and from our batters’ point of view, the adjustments we made were good.”

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



428 - Tom Latham at Kanpur, 2021*

410 - Mark Richardson at Mohali, 2003

397 - Stephen Fleming at Mohali, 1999

380 - Tim McIntosh at Hyderabad, 2010

342 - Nathan Astle at Ahmedabad, 2003

Our fast bowlers were outstanding: Kane Williamson

When asked if New Zealand missed left-arm pacer Neil Wagner in the Kanpur Test, Kane Williamson said it was a decision made as per the conditions and hailed the contributions of Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson – the New Zealand pacers who played the Test. Kane Williamson added:

“We made our decisions, and the two fast bowlers that played were outstanding on a surface that kept little low at times. There was a little bit of movement but they bowled long overs and kept us in the game. It was an unbelievable effort from them."

Tim Southee picked eight wickets in the Test while Kyle Jamieson claimed six wickets and became the fastest New Zealander to reach the 50-wicket mark in the format.

The second Test of the series will commence in Mumbai on Friday, December 3.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

