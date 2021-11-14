100 percent seating capacity allowed for 2nd India-New Zealand Test

The Maharashtra Government has given the nod to the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) to host the second India-New Zealand Test at the Wankhede Stadium with a 100 percent seating capacity. The Test match, part of the World Test Championship (2021-23), will be played between December 3-7.

MCA's Bandra-Kurla Complex will also organize a preparatory camp for available Indian players ahead of the series. Test specialists including vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha and Umesh Yadav will be part of the camp.

A source confirmed both the developments to the news agency ANI, saying:

"Yes, the government has allowed MCA to have 100 per cent capacity for the second Test at Wankhede. We will also be hosting a preparatory camp at the Bandra-Kurla Complex from Monday to give the players a proper chance to get ready for the series."

The two home Tests will be India's first against New Zealand since the inaugural World Test Championship final in June. The first Test will be played at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium from November 25-29.

The red-ball series will be preceded by a three-match T20I series which will begin on November 17 in Jaipur. As of now, a 100 percent seating capacity has been allowed for the first match of this series as well.

India's squad for the New Zealand Tests

Ajinkya Rahane will stand in as captain for Virat Kohli in the Kanpur Test. Kohli is on a much-needed break from international cricket after being on the road for the good part of the last two years. He'll be back leading the team in the second Test.

Full Indian squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

