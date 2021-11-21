IND vs NZ 2021, 3rd T20I: "Chance for India to look at young brigade" - Sunil Gavaskar

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar believes the final T20I against New Zealand at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday is the right opportunity for India to test their bench strength.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side have won consecutive T20Is to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The series has already seen India field two debutants – Venkatesh Iyer and Harshal Patel, in two games, with the latter claiming the Player of the Match award in the last game in Ranchi.

In his column for the Times of India, Gavaskar wrote:

"The injury to Mohammed Siraj gave an opportunity to Harshal Patel to show that he can do at the international level what he just did in the IPL.

"That one change in the playing XI may have happened because of an injury, but if there are no injuries, would Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma want to have a look at some others like Avesh Khan and play Ishan Kishan in Rishab Pant’s place?"

Sunil Gavaskar also argued that while India could try fresh faces in Kolkata, those in form and making a comeback would not want to rest.

"When a player is in form, he wants to capitalize on that and not let go of it, so KL Rahul, who has been splendid, would not want a break, neither will Bhuvaneshwar and Deepak Chahar, who have just returned to the team. There are plenty of T20Is that India play before the World Cup next year in Australia.

"So there are plenty of opportunities to try new talent. The big boys like Kohli, Bumrah rested for this series, will also be back for the South Africa series, so the chance to have a look at some of the young brigade is now, especially since the series has been won.

"Eden Gardens has seen some spectacular debuts, including skipper Rohit Sharma’s Test debut, so don’t be surprised to see a couple of new faces in the final T20I," added Sunil Gavaskar.

Eden Gardens remains skipper Rohit Sharma’s favorite hunting ground. While his world record ODI score of 264 at the venue is legendary, it was here eight years back where he made a hundred on his Test debut.

Harshal Patel has several tricks up his sleeve: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar also lauded Harshal Patel’s variations with the ball and the fact that he replicated his IPL success at international level.

"What is special about this (Harshal Patel’s) slower delivery is how it is released without any change in action or speed of hand. That’s why it is so hard to pick. Patel also has a good bouncer, which he uses to good effect to tell the batsman that he has more than one trick up his sleeve," Sunil Gavaskar further added.

Harshal Patel won the Purple Cap and Most Valuable Player award in IPL 2021. This year, the pacer has picked up 42 wickets at an average of 15.33 at an economy rate of 8.2.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

