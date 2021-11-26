"How many times did it happen today with Tom Latham?" - Aakash Chopra calls out "very ordinary" umpiring in 1st India vs New Zealand Test

Aakash Chopra once again flagged the "very ordinary standard" of umpiring on Day 2 of the first test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur.

Umpires Virender Sharma and Nitin Menon made several wrong decisions on Friday. New Zealand opener Tom Latham turned to the DRS three times. LBW decisions were found to come off inside edges and caught-behinds were overturned when the big screen displayed daylight between bat and ball.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said he has "lost count" of how many times Latham was erroneously given out. He remarked that the Kiwi opener must have wondered if the umpire didn't like his face. Chopra also pointed to a no-ball from Ravichandran Ashwin that wasn't given.

The former cricketer said:

"We once again saw the same thing. Umpiring has been of a very ordinary standard. Tom Latham was given out like Shubman Gill but it turned out to be an inside edge. Nitin Menon, who is usually very good, the standard has fallen there as well... How many times did it happen today with Tom Latham? I have actually lost count. On one occasion there was no edge but the bat hit the pad, and the umpire gave him out then do you know what he [would have] said? "This umpire doesn't like my face or what?" There was one more when Ravichandran Ashwin crossed the return crease, it should have been a no-ball but wasn't given."

India could only add 87 runs to their overnight total on Day 3. Latham and Young then put up a spectacular unbeaten 129-run stand, defying India's ace spinners and experienced pacers on a pitch that stayed low and had some turn. The Kiwis still trail by 216 runs, but will fancy their chances of a first-innings lead.

"It's not about the neutral umpires, it's about the Elite Panel of Umpires" - Aakash Chopra

Further in the video, Aakash Chopra reiterated his point about facilitating members of the ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires to officiate in Test matches. There are currently 11 umpires on the panel, including Nitin Menon. Aakash Chopra said:

"Umpiring standards have been very, very ordinary... It's not about the neutral umpires, it's about the Elite Panel of Umpires. That is very important if you want to keep the umpiring standards up."

Day 3 of the first Test will commence at 9:30 IST tomorrow.

