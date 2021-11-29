"You had runs but not the overs" - Aakash Chopra criticizes hosts' decision to not declare early in the 1st India vs New Zealand Test

Aakash Chopra has criticized India for not declaring their second innings earlier on Day 4 of the Kanpur Test against New Zealand. He argued that that decision cost India a chance to bowl the visitors out and win the match on Monday.

Despite taking an almost unassailable lead of 250 in the 71st over of the innings, Indian batters Axar Patel and Wriddhiman Saha didn't show any haste in run-scoring for the next 10 overs. India ultimately set New Zealand a target of 284.

On Day 5, the visitors could only reach 165 but salvaged a draw as their last batting pair of Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel batted out the final few overs. Speaking on the subject in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"They should have declared earlier, in my opinion. Could have declared earlier, could have accelerated a bit more. When you don't do that, you generally regret that on the last day.

"That's exactly what happened. You had runs but not the overs; one wicket was required and you couldn't take that."

Aakash Chopra also pointed to how this decision might affect India's long-term prospects in the World Test Championship (2021-23).

He said winning just four WTC points in a home Test is "not good enough" as a Covid-related cancelation of any future series could spell trouble for Virat Kohli's men.

Aakash Chopra asserted:

"This is the interesting thing about the World Test Championship that thereare 12 points for a win, nothing for losses, six for a tie, and four for a draw.

"If you are getting just four points in a Test at home, then with percentage points [system] you got just 33%. That's not good enough because it's possible that some series might get canceled due to Covid, anything can happen.

"In such a scenario these percentage points matter a lot. And in home conditions, you have to grab them 100%. If you don't then you'll be in trouble."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash

youtu.be/GrlsuyKCB6I IND came so close to a win in Kanpur. But credit to debutant Rachin Ravindra & Ajaz Patel for saving the Test. So how many of my Betway Predictions came true for the first Test? Let's find out on this episode of Betway Cricket Chaupaal: IND came so close to a win in Kanpur. But credit to debutant Rachin Ravindra & Ajaz Patel for saving the Test. So how many of my Betway Predictions came true for the first Test? Let's find out on this episode of Betway Cricket Chaupaal:youtu.be/GrlsuyKCB6I https://t.co/QfDaNj4yaf

In the inaugural WTC (2019-21), where India were runners-up, Australia faced a similar issue where their qualification was nixed due to an over-rate penalty.

Australia could have made up for it had their 2021 tour of South Africa not been canceled due to their reservations about the pandemic situation in the Rainbow Nation.

"I don't remember Rahane batting for this long to save the match" - Aakash Chopra lauds Rachin Ravindra

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #INDvNZ A debut to remember! Rachin Ravindra 18* (91 balls) and @AjazP 2* (23 balls) bat out the final session in Kanpur to secure a DRAW and valuable WTC points for the team at Green Park. Scorecard | | on.nzc.nz/3r7ERZ5 A debut to remember! Rachin Ravindra 18* (91 balls) and @AjazP 2* (23 balls) bat out the final session in Kanpur to secure a DRAW and valuable WTC points for the team at Green Park. Scorecard | | on.nzc.nz/3r7ERZ5 #INDvNZ https://t.co/JJEkkWkUvK

Aakash Chopra also showered rich praise on debutant Rachin Ravindra for his valiant 91-ball 18 to save the game.

He remarked that players with long careers like Ajinkya Rahane haven't had the opportunity to do such a job for the team, and believes success here will boost the young all-rounder's self-confidence.

Aakash Chopra added:

"In the end, our Ravindra [Jadeja] was trying to dismiss the opposition's [Rachin] Ravindra and our [Axar] Patel was trying to get their [Ajaz] Patel out.

"And both of ours were unsuccessful because both Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra stood strong and took home a draw... What he (Rachin Ravindra) did at the end - sometimes it takes whole careers to do something like that.

"I don't remember Rahane batting for this long to save the match. He has such a big career but these opportunities are quite rare. And when you succeed from here, your reputation and self-confidence sky-rockets. He showed brilliant application and tenacity."

India and New Zealand will now meet at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the second and final Test of the series, starting on December 3.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar