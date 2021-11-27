"He is the debutant of the year" - Aakash Chopra lauds Axar Patel's spell in the 1st India vs New Zealand Test

Aakash Chopra has lauded Axar Patel's exceptional spell in New Zealand's first innings of the ongoing Kanpur Test. He also gave the left-arm spinner the accolade of 'debutant of the year'.

Patel spun his web of magic on the Kiwi batters as he returned figures of 5/62 on the third day of the first Test. The spell helped Team India bowl out the Black Caps for 296 and take a vital first-innings lead of 49 runs.

While reflecting on Axar Patel's bowling performance during a discussion on Star Sports, Aakash Chopra put the 27-year-old on a high pedestal. He said:

"In my opinion, he [Axar] is the debutant of the year, the way he has performed in Test cricket. He was handed the second new ball, it was because he is quick in the air and can probably get more help."

The former India cricketer pointed out that Axar Patel's dismissals of Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls with the second new ball turned the tide in India's favor. Chopra elaborated:

"He set up Ross Taylor's wicket very well and then bowled the ball slightly away. He was slightly lucky with Henry Nicholls' dismissal because it could have been not out, honestly speaking."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Axar Patel—Test debutant of the year. Without a shadow of doubt. Another 5-fer. #IndvNZ Axar Patel—Test debutant of the year. Without a shadow of doubt. Another 5-fer. #IndvNZ

Taylor was brilliantly caught by Srikar Bharat behind the wickets. Meanwhile, Nicholls was given out leg before wicket while playing a sweep shot, with the decision not being overturned on review as the impact was umpire's call.

Aakash Chopra on Axar Patel answering his critics

Axar Patel picked up his fifth five-wicket haul in just his fourth Test [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra added that Axar Patel had answered the naysayers who felt that the lanky spinner could only be successful on rank turners. He observed:

"There was a question being raised yesterday that Axar only does well when the wicket is a dust bowl and is struggling here. Till the time the evening came today, he showed that he anyway does well there but can do well here also."

The 44-year-old concluded by stating that Axar Patel's vast experience of first-class cricket had held him in good stead. Chopra explained:

"He has played so many years of first-class cricket, the fingers have become crooked by bowling so much. So the ball falls at the right spot and if there is even slight help, he gets wickets."

ICC @ICC



A fifth Test five-wicket haul for the spinner!



#WTC23 | #INDvNZ | bit.ly/IndNZ-1 Axar Patel is on 🔥A fifth Test five-wicket haul for the spinner! Axar Patel is on 🔥A fifth Test five-wicket haul for the spinner! #WTC23 | #INDvNZ | bit.ly/IndNZ-1 https://t.co/5QagQh9xkm

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Axar Patel, who is playing only his fourth Test, has already snared 32 wickets at an unbelievable average of 10.87. The accurate spinner has taken five or more wickets on five occasions in just seven innings.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Is Axar Patel more lethal than Ravindra Jadeja in home conditions? Yes No 5 votes so far