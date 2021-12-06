"Comebacks are always harder than debuts" - Aakash Chopra praises Mayank Agarwal's strong return in 2nd India-New Zealand Test 

Former India opener Aakash Chopra noted Mayank Agarwal's exemplary performance in the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai.

The opening batter was adjudged as the player of the match for his century and fifty in the first and second innings respectively.

#INDvsNZ #icctestchampionship All the sweat, the pain, the effort culminates into this sweet, sweet victory. What a team effort! Always proud to don the Whites for India. Now, time to celebrate 🇮🇳! All the sweat, the pain, the effort culminates into this sweet, sweet victory. What a team effort! Always proud to don the Whites for India. Now, time to celebrate 🇮🇳!#INDvsNZ #icctestchampionship https://t.co/S1D6CkdIwy

Chopra feels that Agarwal has sealed the back-up opener spot and praised him for making a statement after a poor outing in the first Test in Kanpur.

Agarwal was among a number of candidates to be dropped for the inclusion of skipper Virat Kohli in the second contest. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"Comebacks are always harder than debuts. There were discussions of dropping Mayank Agarwal after the first Test because he was viewed as the weak link, now he has sealed his spot with his sublime batting in the second Test and in fact now is the third opener.

"Maybe he will bat at No.3 in the near future as well. He gave a masterclass of spin. He showed how to play against spin."

Mayank Agarwal has been touted as the third choice opener behind Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul for the tour of South Africa.

The 30-year-old has a point to prove when it comes to batting in overseas conditions, with a staggering difference in his average observed. He has scored 839 runs on home soil at an average of 83.90, but away from home, the number dips to 26.76.

Axar Patel has the best debut of 2021: Aakash Chopra

Chopra reserved praise for all-rounder Axar Patel, although he was not heavily involved with the ball in the second Test. However, his forte with the bat was on display as he struck his maiden Test fifty.

The all-rounder has had a year to remember with a strong set of outings in his debut series against England and being retained by his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals ahead of the mega auction.

Chopra added:

"He showed that he is special in the first innings of the first Test, picking up wickets in the first innings is not that easy for spinners on Indian pitches If we compare five-fors to centuries, Axar already has five in five matches, even Bradman could not do that.

"Axar Patel has the best debut of 2021. He can't do anything wrong at the moment."

Axar Patel has certainly made himself undroppable, especially in home conditions, on the back of a phenomenal start to his career in the longest format.

