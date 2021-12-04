"They are doing absolutely the correct thing" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's decision not to enforce the follow-on

Aakash Chopra believes Virat Kohli made the correct call by not enforcing the follow-on in the ongoing second Test between India and New Zealand.

Team India bowled out New Zealand for a paltry 62 runs in their first innings and enjoyed a 263-run lead going into the second essay. However, Kohli opted to bat a second time rather than asking the Kiwi batters to face the music again.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Aakash Chopra was asked about the Indian team's decision of not enforcing the follow-on. He responded:

"They are doing absolutely the correct thing. It is a little emotional, all of us want to go home early, so we ask to give the follow-on, that you are dominating, you are ahead by 263 runs and to close it out. This is the broadcaster's thinking, some fans might also think like that, that if you can finish early, do it."

The former India cricketer acknowledged that the hosts would register an easy win even if they enforced the follow-on. Aakash Chopra said:

"And they would have won as well, if we had given the follow-on with a lead of 250, we would have still got them all out and everyone would have gone home early. But the team cannot think like that, that is why they are there."

Ramesh Srivats @rameshsrivats Might as well give follow-on and go home early. Might as well give follow-on and go home early.

New Zealand were bowled out in just 28.1 overs in their first innings. So Kohli could have opted to bowl again as the Indian bowlers would still have been fresh.

"Why not give Pujara one more opportunity" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Pujara and other batters will gain from a hit in the middle [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra added that it was the best opportunity for the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli to get some much-needed runs under their belt. He elaborated:

"Their job is to think about what is best for them. If a batsman has not scored runs, you cannot score runs by playing in the nets. The next tour after this is a huge one. Why not give Pujara one more opportunity, Kohli has also not scored runs for a long time, that century is missing, why not give him an opportunity, why not Shreyas Iyer scoring more runs."

The reputed commentator concluded by emphasizing the importance of Test runs and pointed out that there is sufficient time left in the match. Aakash Chopra observed:

"So, it is not a wrong thing from their perspective. They might bat the entire day tomorrow as well and still there will be a lot of time left. These are all Test runs, only someone who has scored Test runs, understands their value and if someone has not made a century, it is a lot for him."

MSDian™ @Ashwin_tweetz Test average since Jan 2020



Pujara - 26.73

Kohli - 25.59

Rahane - 24.39 Test average since Jan 2020 Pujara - 26.73Kohli - 25.59Rahane - 24.39

Pujara and Kohli have endured a prolonged lean run in Test cricket over the last couple of years. The duo were also dismissed for ducks in the first innings and will hope to regain their touch by spending some time in the middle.

