IND vs NZ 2021: “An amazing Test to be a part of” – Tom Latham after New Zealand’s Mumbai Test defeat

New Zealand’s stand-in skipper Tom Latham stated that it was “amazing” to be a part of the Mumbai Test that witnessed a rare history being etched.

Referring to Ajaz Patel’s herculean efforts that saw him become the third bowler in Test history to bag a 10-for in the innings, Tom Latham said:

“It’s certainly an amazing game to be a part of as a 10-for has happened only three times in the history of the game. To be part of it is special; we’ll celebrate that with Ajaz.”

India’s 372-run victory over New Zealand is their biggest win in terms of runs, as well as their first win over the opposition in over five years. They not only lost the Test series in New Zealand in the 2019-20 tour, but also the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton. In fact, India haven’t beaten the Kiwis in any ICC tournament since 2003.

Reflecting on the big defeat, Tom Latham lamented that his side couldn’t back up their gritty showing from the Kanpur Test:

“Obviously, a very disappointing performance. We knew it would be tough in these parts of the world. After the way we played in the first Test match, we didn’t back it up here. Getting bowled out for 60 puts you behind the eight-ball. Credit to India for the way they played, and they certainly know these conditions a lot better.

Latham also rued the fact that despite wanting to bat first, New Zealand lost both tosses and had to bowl first instead. He added that his side's batting performances didn't quite pan out the way they had hoped.

Looking forward to Bangladesh Tests in New Zealand: Tom Latham

The current holder of the Test mace and the defending WTC, New Zealand have only four points in the 2021-23 cycle, the second fewest after Bangladesh. They will now play two Tests against Bangladesh in Tauranga and Christchurch.

Latham, who was New Zealand's top run-getter in the series against India, commented on the Kiwis' upcoming fixtures:

“We head home, quarantine for a week and then have a couple of Tests against Bangladesh. With the international cricket schedule, you need to get back on the horse pretty quickly. Look forward to getting home and then preparing for that series,” added Tom Latham.

Meanwhile, India will head to South Africa to contest a three-Test series. India are yet to win a Test series in South Africa. In 2017-18, India lost a closely-contested series 1-2.

