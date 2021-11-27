Axar Patel claims 5 as hosts hit back on Day 3 of 1st India vs New Zealand Test

Team India left-arm spinner Axar Patel claimed his fifth five-wicket haul in only his fourth Test match as the hosts restricted New Zealand to 296 in their first innings on Day 3 of the Kanpur Test.

Resuming their first innings on 129, New Zealand kept losing wickets at regular intervals to concede a handy lead of 49 to India. The hosts lost Shubman Gill for 1 in the second innings. The Indian opener went on the backfoot to defend a back of a length delivery from Kyle Jamieson. However, the ball snuck through and crashed into the stumps.

With the wicket of Gill, Jamieson became the fastest New Zealand bowler to reach 50 Test scalps. Cheteshwar Pujara (9*) and Mayank Agarwal (4*) took India to stumps without any further damage. India were 14 for 1 at close of play, stretching their lead to 63.

The day belonged to Axar, who ran through New Zealand’s middle and lower order in the second and third sessions as India wrested back the initiative. The left-arm spinner could have had Ross Taylor on 6 as the veteran batter inside-edged a delivery. However, substitute keeper KS Bharat (Wriddhiman Saha had a stiff neck) could not latch on to the chance. Axar did not have to wait long though, as Taylor, on 11, outside-edged a length ball outside off. The keeper did not make a mistake this time.

Henry Nicholls (2) attempted to slog-sweep a fuller delivery but completely missed the ball and was struck in front of the stumps. Axar and Bharat combined to end Tom Latham’s resistance for 95. Seeing the New Zealand opener skip down the track, the left-arm spinner shortened his length. Latham only managed to inside edge the ball and Bharat was quick to pounce on it and whip off the bails. The Kiwi opener was stranded well out of his crease.

Ravindra Jadeja chipped in by dismissing his namesake Rachin Ravindra for 13. Jadeja got one to turn and sneak through the gap between bat and pad. India had a brilliant second session, conceding only 52 runs and claiming four wickets. New Zealand went to Tea on Day 3, looking somewhat shaky at 249 for 6.

Axar continued to hurt New Zealand in the last session. Tom Blundell (13) stood no chance against a ball that kept low and went underwent the bat as he tried to defend on the back foot. The spinner completed another five-fer when he got one to angle in and straighten, cleaning up Tim Southee for 5.

Jamieson hung around patiently for a 75-ball 23. He was the ninth wicket to fall as his hoick off Ravichandran Ashwin ended up in Axar’s hands at deep mid-wicket. Ashwin ended William Somerville’s 52-ball stay for 6 as the tailender went for an aimless sweep. Having been 197 for 1 at one stage, New Zealand lost nine wickets for 99.

Ashwin, Yadav strike key blows in first session before Axar show

Earlier, New Zealand openers took the team’s score from 129 to 151 without much trouble. Off-spinner Ashwin delivered the crucial breakthrough for India, having Will Young caught behind for 89.

Young tried to dab a full-length delivery outside off but could only nick it to stand-in keeper KS Bharat. The umpire did not raise his finger but India were convinced and got the decision overturned.

Ashwin could have had Latham as well in the 73th over, when the New Zealand opener was batting on 66. The Indian off-spinner got one to pitch on leg and turn sharply to beat Latham’s defence. India refused to go for a review, only for replays to show that the ball would have hit the off-stump.

Latham and Kane Williamson frustrated India briefly. However, at the stroke of lunch, Umesh Yadav gave India some respite by trapping the New Zealand skipper leg before for 18.

Yadav got one to seam in sharply and beat Williamson’s defence. The Kiwi captain reviewed the decision but the on-field call stayed. New Zealand went to lunch at 197 for 2. Axar then took charge to put India ahead.

Edited by Sai Krishna