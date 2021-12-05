"How to accelerate, which bowler to target" -Axar Patel reveals off-field chats with Ravindra Jadeja during India vs New Zealand series

Axar Patel has given an insight into his off-field chats with senior spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

He said on Sunday that their conversations revolve mostly around the "mindset" of both batting and bowling, with discussions about adapting to different situations, defending from an aggressive batter and taking on a bowler.

Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are similar bowling all-rounders with the ability to be devastating left-arm spinners on turning tracks while being frugal everywhere else.

For years the latter has kept the former out of the Indian Test team. But Axar Patel has carved his own niche this year by picking up 36 wickets from just 10 games.

In a press conference after Day 3 of India's Test against New Zealand in Mumbai, Axar Patel was asked to talk about their similar actions and their discussions behind the scenes. He replied by saying:

"It comes naturally to me (stump-to-stump bowling). Whenever I talk to Jaddu bhai, our discussions are only about the mindset, like what do you think in this situation, what more can you do when the batsman is charging at you, what do you think while bowling or what field placements you set.

"Those are the kinds of chats we have. Even when it comes to batting, we talk about how to accelerate in a particular situation, which bowler to target... We know our actions are naturally set for stump-to-stump bowling so our discussions are only about the mindset."

One of the reasons behind Ravindra Jadeja getting more chances in India and overseas has been his superior batting ability.

But Axar Patel has now also improved upon that aspect and his 124 runs from two Tests against the Kiwis, including a maiden half-century, attest to that. In this regard, he said:

"The way I was batting during the England tour and whenever I am in the team, the batting coach and my teammates trust me that I can do it. Earlier when I got the chances I couldn't convert them, couldn't prove myself. But this time I have converted them.

"So, obviously, it's a huge benefit for me and the team as well. You think that if me, Jaddu and Ash (Ravichandran Ashwin) bhai, all three all-rounders play then it becomes quite easy for our batsmen. It's a great sign and when I contribute with the bat it bodes well for and the team as well."

ICC @ICC



Daryl Mitchell departs after a fighting 60.



#WTC23 | #INDvNZ | bit.ly/INDNZ-2 Axar Patel breaks the 73-run fourth-wicket stand.Daryl Mitchell departs after a fighting 60. Axar Patel breaks the 73-run fourth-wicket stand.Daryl Mitchell departs after a fighting 60.#WTC23 | #INDvNZ | bit.ly/INDNZ-2 https://t.co/jilimmSpfD

On Sunday, Axar Patel bolstered this trust further by hitting a blistering 41 off just 26 balls in India's second innings. His knock included three boundaries and four maximums.

The 27-year-old punctuated the batting effort by dismissing New Zealand's top-scorer so far in the match, Daryl Mitchell, for 60 in the final session.

"It's been a dream year for me" - Axar Patel

Axar Patel admitted that 2021 has been a "dream start" and a "dream year" for him, but remarked that he's still trying to improve as much as he can.

The all-rounder concluded by saying:

"I can say that it's been a dream start and a dream year for me because of the way the England tour went, the New Zealand tour is going now and IPL went well in between too.

"I think it's been a great year for me and I still think about how to better and improve myself. That is how I plan and my years of hard work have bore fruit this year."

Also Read Article Continues below

India brought New Zealand down to 140/5 at stumps on Day 3, with the visitors still trailing by 400 runs. It is only a matter of time before India clinch the series 1-0 on Monday.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar