Axar Patel reveals overnight change that led to his fifer in 1st India vs New Zealand Test

All-rounder Axar Patel has revealed that 'using the crease more' helped him turn around a wicketless spell into a potential match-winning five-wicket haul against New Zealand in the first Test in Kanpur.

The left-arm spinner grabbed the fifth fifer of his career in as many Tests on Saturday. He is only the fourth bowler ever to reach the magnificent feat.

However, it wasn't all rosy when Day 3 kicked off. Axar Patel was wicketless after 10 overs and India was still searching for their first wicket. His 5/62 broke the back of the Black Caps' middle-order and helped the hosts take a 49-run lead. Speaking at the post-day press conference, Axar Patel explained his side of the story saying:

"I was using the crease more today; didn't do that much yesterday in those 10 overs. But today, I was using the crease more, [by bowling] wide off the crease or closer to the stumps. I also got some purchase from the wicket so I did that."

Four of Patel's five wickets came from the wide of the crease angle. With his variations of pace and the enhanced help from the surface, he built pressure by confusing the New Zealand batters about whether the ball will turn or go straight. This, in turn, induced edges and false strokes.

Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Dravid created a calm environment in the dressing room: Axar Patel

Axar Patel also talked about his team's overall comeback from a poor showing on Day 2. He said skipper Ajinkya Rahane and head coach Rahul Dravid kept the team environment calm and asked them to play the patient game by building pressure towards the first breakthrough. The all-rounder added:

"We talked in the team and obviously it's tough when you don't get a wicket in the first 67 overs. You think about what will happen, what won't happen. But whatever we talked with Ajju bhai (Ajinkya Rahane) and Rahul sir, the environment they had created in the team was calm and their planning was about keeping patience. [We knew] that whenever we get one wicket, we'll get 2-3 more and the game will open up."

Axar Patel added:

"So the plan was to keep patience and the way we bowled in the first and second session today, we got the reward for it today. If we had taken the pressure on ourselves when we didn't get wickets in 67 overs then it would not have happened. We knew we have five bowlers and someone will step up and that's what happened."

India lost one wicket in their second innings in the form of Shubman Gill. The hosts are still 63 runs ahead and will look to take it to at least 200 on Sunday.

