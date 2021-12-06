"Complete all-round effort" - Twitter lauds India for massive win over New Zealand in 2nd Test

India wrapped up a massive 372-run win in the second Test today (December 6) as they bowled New Zealand out for 167 in their second innings. Victory at the Wankhede Stadium meant they clinched the series 1-0 after a thrilling draw in the first Test at Kanpur.

Jayant Yadav took four wickets early on Day 4 to run through the New Zealand lower order and seal the win for his team. Ravichandran Ashwin also took his second four-wicket haul of the match to end the match with figures of 8/42.

Earlier, India had won the toss and opted to bat. Mayank Agarwal’s 150 propelled them to a total of 325 as Ajaz Patel made history, becoming just the third bowler to take 10 wickets in an innings in Tests. India then put on a dominant bowling performance, skittling New Zealand out for just 62 in their first innings.

The home team opted not to enforce the follow-on and piled on the runs as Agarwal (62) scored another half-century. Axar Patel (52 and 41*) also impressed with the bat in addition to picking up some key wickets.

Virat Kohli's side declared their second innings at 276/7, setting New Zealand a target of 540. The Indian bowlers shone again and the Kiwis lost five wickets on Day 3 itself, despite a fighting knock from Daryl Mitchell, who scored 60.

The hosts then cleaned out the remaining wickets in the first hour of Day 4’s play.

Mayank Agarwal was named Player of the Match, while Ravichandran Ashwin was presented with the Player of the Series award.

Twitter lauds India for convincing win over New Zealand

The Men in Blue wrapped up yet another Test series win at home, while also extending their unbeaten run at home since 2012. Victory over New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium was also their biggest Test win in terms of runs.

Twitter was abuzz with praise for the Kohli-led team after yet another fine performance, both with bat and ball.

"What a victory for #TeamIndia. Congratulations! A special Test match where wickets in all 4 innings were picked up by Indians!" Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

Parthiv Patel suggested the side were 'impossible' to beat them at home.

"India ko India main harana namumkin Hai! If World Champion and No.1 side can lose so comprehensively against India which was missing almost half of its regular players, you can imagine the strength of Test side," he wrote.

Wasim Jaffer, of course, chipped in with some great memes for the occasion.

Here are the best reactions from Twitter:

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 Resounding win for India in their own backyard, comprehensively outclassed New Zealand on a track with turn and bounce. Complete all-round effort with Mayank and Ashwin leading the way, one does feel for history-maker Ajaz. #INDvNZ Resounding win for India in their own backyard, comprehensively outclassed New Zealand on a track with turn and bounce. Complete all-round effort with Mayank and Ashwin leading the way, one does feel for history-maker Ajaz. #INDvNZ https://t.co/FFeRu6ZPUC

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash

A gentle reminder that India were missing 6 players from the first playing XI for the first Test at Kanpur and 5 in Mumbai. 14th consecutive Test series win at home. Enviable record. India is the modern day ‘final frontier’ for the teams across the world.A gentle reminder that India were missing 6 players from the first playing XI for the first Test at Kanpur and 5 in Mumbai. #IndvNZ 14th consecutive Test series win at home. Enviable record. India is the modern day ‘final frontier’ for the teams across the world. A gentle reminder that India were missing 6 players from the first playing XI for the first Test at Kanpur and 5 in Mumbai. #IndvNZ

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt



A special Test match where wickets in all 4 innings were picked up by Indians! 😉



#INDvNZ What a victory for #TeamIndia . Congratulations! 👏🏻A special Test match where wickets in all 4 innings were picked up by Indians! 😉 What a victory for #TeamIndia. Congratulations! 👏🏻A special Test match where wickets in all 4 innings were picked up by Indians! 😉#INDvNZ https://t.co/HAfvPxRDqG

parthiv patel @parthiv9 #NZvIND #CricketTwitter India ko India main harana namumkin Hai! If World Champion and No.1 side can lose so comprehensively against India which was missing almost half of its regular players, you can imagine the strength of Test side.Congratulations 👏 to the players. #INDvNZ India ko India main harana namumkin Hai! If World Champion and No.1 side can lose so comprehensively against India which was missing almost half of its regular players, you can imagine the strength of Test side.Congratulations 👏 to the players. #INDvNZ #NZvIND #CricketTwitter

