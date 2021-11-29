"Everyone struggles to wake up early in winter" - Wasim Jaffer trolls Kanpur pitch as New Zealand defy India in 1st session on Day 5

As India failed to take a wicket in the first session of Day 5 of the first Test against New Zealand, Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter to take a dig at the Kanpur pitch.

Jaffer, tweeting during Lunch, suggested that the pitch was yet to "wake up".

"Everyone struggles to wake up early in the winter, especially in North India. Look at Kanpur pitch for example, it's 12pm and it's yet to wake up," Jaffer tweeted.

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 Everyone struggles to wake up early in the winter, especially in North India. Look at Kanpur pitch for example, it's 12pm and it's yet to wake up 😛 #INDvsNZ Everyone struggles to wake up early in the winter, especially in North India. Look at Kanpur pitch for example, it's 12pm and it's yet to wake up 😛 #INDvsNZ

Opener Tom Latham and nightwatchman Will Somerville did brilliantly to keep India's bowlers at bay, with New Zealand chasing 284 on the final day.

Ravichandran Ashwin got the wicket of opener Will Young late on Day 4, but India could not make any more inroads in the first session today as New Zealand consolidated their position and improved their chances of avoiding defeat in the series opener.

New Zealand were 79/1 at Lunch on Day 5.

India vs New Zealand: Umesh Yadav gives India the breakthrough after Lunch

However, the pitch did 'wake up' right after the Lunch break as Umesh Yadav sent Will Somerville packing with the very first delivery of the second session.

Yadav banged it in short and Somerville looked to hook it, but found Shubman Gill at deep fine leg. The youngster took a good catch diving forward and Somerville had to go having played a fine knock of 36 off 110 deliveries.

Earlier on Day 4, India were in trouble in their second innings at 51/5, but Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha and Axar Patel helped them recover with the bat and set a good target for the visitors.

Shreyas Iyer hit 65 to go with his century in the first innings, while Wriddhiman Saha finished unbeaten on 61.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Ravichandran Ashwin chipped in with a score of 32, while Axar Patel was batting on 28 when India declared.

Edited by Parimal