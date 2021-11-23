IND vs NZ 2021: "For us it's about being able to adapt quickly to what the surface is telling us" - New Zealand coach Gary Stead

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead named adaptability to spin as the biggest factor for the visitors in their upcoming two-match Test series against India.

The Blackcaps suffered a whitewash in the T20I series and are on the lookout to make a statement in the longest format. However, the sub-continent is a landscape where they have not fared well in the past.

Stead spoke of the threat that the spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel be on these subcontinent surfaces. He also noted how constantly adapt to the change in turn over the course of the Test match will be key.

The dry pitches in the subcontinent tend to offer spin right from day one, but in a subdued way before escalating gradually. While answering a query from ANI during a virtual press conference, Stead said:

"I think whenever you come here and face the likes of Ashwin, Jadeja, Axar Patel, who are world-class spinners in this environment as well. For us it's about being able to adapt quickly to what the surface is telling us and what is right in front of us."

Stead added:

"Sometimes when you start the match, it may not be spinning too much but it does come later on. So having multiple ideas or ways to challenge the bowlers back will be something that will be important to our group."

The Test matches will take place in Kanpur and Mumbai as part of the second cycle of the World Test Championship. New Zealand suffered a tame 3-0 defeat the last time they toured India for a Test series back in 2018.

"The best thing for him was to get home" - Gary Stead on New Zealand pacer Trent Boult

One of the notable absences for New Zealand in the Test series will be seamer Trent Boult. The left-arm pacer opted out of the assignment after being subjected to bio-bubble fatigue over the course of the last few months. Stead mentioned that Boult needs to be "mentally refreshed" going forward. He said:

"Trent Boult has been a fine bowler for New Zealand for a long long period of time but we made the decision that the best thing for him was to get home in order to be mentally refreshed. I also know India is doing a similar thing with some of their players as well."

The first Test between India and New Zealand will kick start on November 25 (Thursday). A full squad is available for both sides to choose from as they reignite their rivalry outside the confines of the ICC.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra