IND vs NZ 2021: "I don't think Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are in the same league"- Salman Butt 

Salman Butt believes Axar Patel is not yet ready to replace Ravindra Jadeja in the Indian playing XI. The former Pakistan skipper opined that Axar could replace Jadeja in the future, but added that the latter is in a different league right now.

Axar Patel was brilliant for India in their previous home Test series against England. The left-arm spinner scalped 27 wickets in three innings and played an instrumental role in India's victory. Ravindra Jadeja missed that series because of an injury.

Now both Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel have been selected for the upcoming home Test series against New Zealand. Sharing his views on the Axar vs. Jadeja debate, Salman Butt said:

"Axar Patel is extremely talented, but Ravindra Jadeja is a complete player. Be it batting, bowling or fielding, he is an outstanding team man. So definitely when one player goes, his replacement comes.

"If you don't have Jadeja, then you have Axar Patel, but at the moment, I don't think Axar and Jadeja are in the same league. Axar is very talented and can take that place in the future, but Jadeja is the better option right now."

It will be interesting to see which all-rounder finds a place in the Indian playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand.

Salman Butt thinks Ravichandran Ashwin and Nathan Lyon are the world's best spinners right now

Ravichandran Ashwin has scalped 413 Test wickets

During a Q & A session with his fans in the same video, Salman Butt was asked to name the best spinner in the world right now.

The former Pakistan captain selected Ravichandran Ashwin and Nathan Lyon as the top two spinners. Butt also mentioned Yasir Shah and Keshav Maharaj.

"I think there are 2-3 very good spinners. Ashwin is one, Nathan Lyon is another. They are top-quality spinners. Yasir Shah has not played much of late. He took 200 wickets very quickly.

"I think there are very few spinners right now who can perform well in Test cricket across the world. Keshav Maharaj is an excellent spinner as well," Salman Butt replied.

Ravichandran Ashwin will be in action during the India vs New Zealand series starting this Thursday. Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon will turn up for Australia in the Ashes next month.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

