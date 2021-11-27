"Shubman Gill will have to definitely work on his technique" - Irfan Pathan on his dismissals in the 1st India vs New Zealand Test

Irfan Pathan has highlighted that Shubman Gill will have to address his technical flaws if he wants to be successful as a Test opener.

Gill was bowled as Kyle Jamieson's delivery sneaked through the gap between bat and pad in India's second innings of the ongoing Kanpur Test against New Zealand. The lanky opener was dismissed in almost identical fashion in the first essay as well, although he was beaten by the reversing ball on that occasion.

While reflecting on Shubman Gill's second innings dismissal during a discussion on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan pointed out that the stylish batter needs improvement in his technique. He said:

"It is not easy at all. The lights are on, the ball moves and you know that you have to go back not out. Opening batsmen usually get out because of the pressure to go back not out. But Shubman Gill will have to definitely work on his technique."

The former India all-rounder also pinpointed the exact lacuna in Shubman Gill's technique. Pathan explained:

"His hands come in a roundabout fashion, especially against pitched-up deliveries. If he works on that, he has a lot of ability. Here both his feet remained at the same spot and till the time the bat came down, it was very late."

Shubman Gill made a promising start to his Test career at the top of the order during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. However, the lack of foot movement has contributed to his downfall since then, with James Anderson also bowling him through the gate in the first Chennai Test against England earlier this year.

"Shubman Gill's feet movement needs to be slightly better" - Aakash Chopra

Team India might look at Shubman Gill as a middle-order batter going ahead

Aakash Chopra also concurred with Pathan that Shubman Gill's lack of footwork is his Achilles heel. He explained:

"His feet movement needs to be slightly better, you leave such a big gap between the bat and pad. This ball was supposed to be played off the front foot and on this pitch, you anyway don't play while standing on the crease because the ball is keeping low."

While acknowledging that Shubman Gill might have been tired because of the long time he had spent on the field, the former India opener added that the technical issue can't be denied. Chopra said:

"In such a case, if you are left standing against a pitched-up delivery, neither your back foot nor your front foot is moving, it is possible it could be because of the 150 overs you were made to stand on the field but there is a problem. The ball hits the inside edge a lot and there is a huge gap."

Team India might consider using Shubman Gill in the middle order once both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are available to bat at the top of the order.

