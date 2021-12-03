"It is just an amazing feeling to get a Test hundred at Wankhede" - Mayank Agarwal

India opener Mayank Agarwal rejoiced scoring a Test hundred at the Wankhede Stadium, saying it was a “special feeling”. The 30-year-old was unbeaten on 120 as India finished Day 1 of the second Test in Mumbai on 221 for 4.

After managing scores of 13 and 17 in the first rubber in Kanpur, and with regular skipper Virat Kohli walking back into the playing XI, it seemed like the sword would fall on Mayank Agarwal’s head. Not only did he retain his spot, but the Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener has let his bat address all the doubts surrounding his form.

An exquisite cover-drive off Daryl Mitchell brought up his fourth Test hundred – he has as many fifties. It was followed by a long, warm hug from Wriddhiman Saha and a look towards the dressing room as if to prove a point.

“Well, to be honest, it is just an amazing feeling to get a hundred in Test cricket, and to get that in Wankhede was a special feeling. It was nice to share it with Popsy bhai there, so it was just a fantastic feeling,” Mayank said in response to a Sportskeeda query at the post-day press conference.

Saha is batting on 25 off 53. The duo will look to surge their 61-run fifth-wicket stand tomorrow if India are to post a big total and occupy the driver’s seat.

“Anything that was there in our half, the plan was to be a little attacking” – Mayank Agarwal

After being under the covers for two days with torrential rains lashing Mumbai, the Wankhede pitch had a lot of moisture in it and started taking turn as early as the eighth over of the day. It was really tricky for new batters to adjust to the bounce and turn (sometimes the lack of it).

While India’s two mainstays – Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli – were dismissed for ducks, Mayank Agarwal looked in complete control. He frequently stepped down the track to the Kiwi spinners and took on the pick of the bowlers - Ajaz Patel (4 for 73) - in a knock studded with 14 fours and four sixes.

Asked if it was a conscious plan to come down and take on the full-length balls, Mayank said it is his way of counter-attacking.

“Yes, it was a conscious decision. It was a plan, because I thought he [Ajaz] bowled exceedingly well today. He kept bowling in a cluster, he kept putting pressure, so anything that was there in our half, the plan was to be a little attacking. So anything that came a little towards us in length, I was definitely looking to go,” Mayank said.

He further stated that the pitch was aiding deliveries which were both slower through the air and fired in. The opener pointed out that the key for spinners to get purchase on this strip is the number of revolutions given to the ball.

“It wasn’t like only the slow balls were turning – the one that is going slower through the air is turning and also the one that has pace. So I think it’s also on the line, how many revs they are able to give on the ball,” Mayank added.

The national selectors will have to scratch their heads while picking the squads for the upcoming South Africa tour. There are the incumbent openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, but Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal are also not far down the pecking order.

