"Jayant Yadav flew from Haryana to Chennai to pick my mind in 2014" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin was named the Player of the Series in the recently concluded India vs. New Zealand test series. Ashwin picked 14 wickets, with eight of them coming in India's massive win at Wankhede. It helped Team India bag the two-match series 1-0.

Ashwin ended up with two four-wicket hauls in the match. But it was Jayant Yadav who starred on Day 4, picking up four Kiwi wickets in the morning session.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Ashwin spoke about his relationship with both Jayant and Axar Patel. He revealed that in 2014, the former had flown down from Haryana to Chennai to pick his brain.

"Jayant and I have trained together, he flew to Chennai from Haryana in 2014 to pick my mind, so we have a good relation," Ashwin said.

On Axar Patel, he said:

"Axar and I have played in Kings XI, Delhi Capitals. He bowls differently to Jayant and me."

Speaking about bowling at the Wankhede Stadium, he said:

"I enjoyed the Wankhede honestly, and everyday there was something new, and I could challenge both edges."

Ravichandran Ashwin praises "wonderful performance" from Ajaz Patel

Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel made history as he took all 10 wickets against India in their first innings. Ravichandran Ashwin praised him for his incredible feat and said that the left-arm spinner bowled in the right areas.

"Before I get to what I did, it was wonderful from Ajaz. He put the ball in the right places, I enjoyed watching him bowl. It was destiny, I think," Ashwin said.

After a draw in Kanpur, India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in Mumbai to win the series 1-0.

India's next assignment is a tour of South Africa, where they are set to play three Tests and three ODIs. Four T20 Internationals (T20Is) had also been planned. However, those have been delayed due to rescheduling forced by the new Omicron strain of the Coronavirus.

Speaking on the upcoming tour, Ashwin said:

"I would like to go to South Africa and win a series there, we haven't done that before, and hopefully we can do it this time."

The squad for the South Africa series is expected to be announced soon.

Edited by Diptanil Roy