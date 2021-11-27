×
"Missing the treatment from Virat Kohli" - Shocked fans slam Nitin Menon for poor umpiring in 1st India vs New Zealand Test

Twitter reactions to Nitin Menon's poor umpiring day in Kanpur.
Rudransh Khurana
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Nov 27, 2021 11:58 AM IST
In a Test match of many fascinating batting and bowling performances already, surprisingly, on-field umpire Nitin Menon has grabbed the headlines in Kanpur. A member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, he has had an unenviable match so far, getting quite a few crucial calls wrong for both India and New Zealand.

On Saturday, he turned down an appeal for a caught behind by Ravichandran Ashwin against Will Young. Substitute wicketkeeper KS Bharat grabbed a brilliant low catch and on review, it turned out to come off a healthy edge.

The role was reversed a few overs later when Ravichandran Ashwin rapped another Kiwi opener, Tom Latham, on the pads. The ball had pitched on the middle stump and straightened stunningly to hit the southpaw plumb in front. Nitin Menon didn't give it out and the Indians, for some reason, didn't review it either.

The whole saga sent Twitter into a frenzy with fans berating the Indian umpire. Some asked for him to be 'dropped' while others expressed their longing for Virat Kohli, who has been involved in some animatic conversations with Nitin Menon in the past. The following are the best reactions:

India missed a tricky here, Nitin Menon is having one of the rare matches in his career - unlucky Ashwin. https://t.co/V3c08olCMj
Where is Nitin Menon's lawyerAkash chopra now??????
Umpiring has been terrible in this game. Also Mayank Agarwal and Nitin Menon were like BAT LAGA HAI 😑
Nightmare of Nitin Menon. 8 months ago he was our best Umpire and now. Just how fast the night changes..
Nitin Menon - if u go across I cannot see lbw. Ashwin - u didn't see the last time anyway twitter.com/CaughtAtGully/…
Amazing @cricketaakash😂😂🤣🤣🤣Ashwin coming in front of Umpire...Nitin Menon:- https://t.co/TCerRUvJB9
Nitin Menon robbed Aswin his 2nd wkt https://t.co/LgYciRpVpm
Nitin Menon in this test match https://t.co/UQDpWnNQX6
I think Nitin menon has high chances to be dropped than Chepu , Rahane or Pujara😭😭😭😭😭#INDvNZ
Just heard Ashwin arguing with Nitin Menon saying this is not fair. I have studied it and asked the match referee, not breaking any rules. #indvsnz https://t.co/1GosPAS7gP
Ashwin waiting for Nitin Menon after today's play #INDvsNZ https://t.co/Nc01nlSmHC
Who are you and what have you done with our Nitin Menon?! (What a catch from Bharat)
The bhaichara(banter) between Ashwin n Nitin menon has become too eye catching😂the moment i thought the rift bet'n this two were icing that very moment they proved me wrong again😆tho Ash was right as per rules! Low class umpiring by Mr. Menon #INDvNZ #Ashwin #TestCricket https://t.co/sMXjc0fb9s
Nitin Menon missing this treatment from Kohli https://t.co/vTP2WAa9M3
Ashwin and nitin menon at end of today #INDvsNZ https://t.co/ftuoJ9p2ff
Nitin Menon trying to impress NZ Team #poor_umpiring #KanpurTest https://t.co/SYaHyIdsIS

"Nitin Menon, who is usually very good, the standard has fallen there as well" - Aakash Chopra

Speaking after Day 2 of the Test match in Kanpur, former India opener Aakash Chopra also reproached Nitin Menon and Virender Sharma's umpiring. He said he "lost count" of their wrong decisions, adding:

"We once again saw the same thing. Umpiring has been of a very ordinary standard. Tom Latham was given out like Shubman Gill but it turned out to be an inside edge. Nitin Menon, who is usually very good, the standard has fallen there as well... How many times did it happen today with Tom Latham? I have actually lost count."

Meanwhile, while Ravichandran Ashwin went wicketless after the missed lbw decision, the pressure he built resulted in pacer Umesh Yadav dismissing opposition captain Kane Williamson. India ended the first session on 197-2, with New Zealand trailing by 148 runs.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
