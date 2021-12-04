"Put as much pressure on him as possible" - Mohammed Siraj reveals his plan while facing Ajaz Patel for 10th wicket in 2nd India vs New Zealand Test

Mohammed Siraj, like many tailenders, has walked out to bat on hat-trick-balls before. But Saturday was the first time the Indian pacer had the opportunity to play against a bowler hungry for his 10th wicket in a single innings.

In the 110th over of India's first innings in the Mumbai Test, New Zealand's left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel was in the midst of a historic spell of 9-185. Siraj was beaten on the first ball he faced, slipped past an edge behind the wicketkeeper in the second and went for a wild slog, only to be caught easily at mid-on, in the third.

When asked by Sportskeeda if he felt any heat in the middle, Mohammed Siraj replied in the affirmative. But he added that irrespective of the situation, his goal was to still put the bowler under "as much pressure as possible". The pacer said:

"Since Ajaz had bowled so well, I also felt a little bit of pressure. The way he bowled was extraordinary. So I had just one plan - to put as much pressure on him as possible but unfortunately, I got out."

By accounting for Mohammed Siraj's wicket, Ajaz Patel became the third-ever bowler in Test cricket's 144-year-old history to dismiss all 10 batters in a single innings. His spell of 10/119, consisting of 47.5 overs, is now only bettered by Jim Laker (10/53 against Australia in 1956) and Anil Kumble (10/74 versus Pakistan in 1999).

Mohammed Siraj helped India regain advantage

After such a spell, it was obvious that the momentum seemed to favor New Zealand when the visitors came to bat.

But Mohammed Siraj made sure the tide was wrestled back into India's hands by accounting for Tom Latham, Will Young and Ross Taylor's dismissals in a fiery spell.

New Zealand were eventually bowled out for their lowest total against India - 62. Indian openers Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara then, in a showing of how to bat on the bouncy wicket, went to stumps with an unbeaten stand of 69.

