“We did it together bro” - Rachin Ravindra to Ajaz Patel over match-saving stand in 1st India vs New Zealand Test

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has described the last few overs of the 1st Test against India in Kanpur as “quite nerve-wracking”. The Indian-origin cricketer also added that he was glad to play in front of crazy fans.

The last-wicket pair of Ravindra (18* off 91) and Ajaz Patel (2* off 23) batted resolutely for 8.4 overs on Day 5 as New Zealand escaped with a draw in Kanpur.

The duo discussed the match and their game-saving partnership in a video posted on the Kiwis' official Twitter handle. Patel asked debutant Ravindra:

“I remember my first Test match, I was really nervous, and my hands were shaking when I first got the ball. How was it for you?”

The 22-year-old replied:

“I felt a bit nervous bowling wise. We were about four down in first innings when I was next, so definitely felt a few butterflies (that time), but I think after a few balls, I did what I do. Luckily it ended up okay.”

Ravindra also admitted that he was happy to have played a role in saving the Test in India, a country with which he has a special connection for obvious reasons. He stated:

“Being able to play in India in front of crazy fans. Glad to have done that. My mum and dad have been such big influences on my career. I am sure that they are proud.”

The Wellington-born cricketer was quick to add:

“We did it together bro (referring to his partnership with Patel).”

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS "We did it together bro" - Rachin Ravindra and @AjazP share a special moment after play at Green Park. #INDvNZ "We did it together bro" - Rachin Ravindra and @AjazP share a special moment after play at Green Park. #INDvNZ https://t.co/n2968pHDsf

In another video posted on Twitter, Ravindra added about the memorable partnership:

“It was quite nerve-wracking. I guess we (he and Patel) somehow managed our nerves together. It’s a moment I will never forget.”

Chasing 284, New Zealand lost their ninth wicket (Tim Southee) on Day 5 with a little over eight overs of play left. However, Ravindra and Patel held their nerves commendably to keep the Indian spinners at bay in the dying stages of the Test.

“Kind of stuff you dream about as a kid” - Rachin Ravindra

Having managed to pull off the somewhat unthinkable against a fancied Indian bowling line-up in conditions that suited the home side, Ravindra was asked how he would look back at the effort.

He replied:

“I think I was actually alright in the end, I knew my process, my training, and I backed myself to do it. You are kind of pretty focussed, taking in the crowd, you know, how loud they were. It’s the kind of stuff you dream about as a kid. You watch test matches like that and that’s where your heroes and your idols are made.”

The second Test of the India-New Zealand series will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from December 3.

Edited by Samya Majumdar