Rahul Dravid donates Rs 35,000 to Green Park groundsmen for producing a 5-day pitch for India vs New Zealand Test

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid came up with a benevolent gesture following the close of play on the fifth day of the Kanpur Test against New Zealand as he donated Rs 35,000 to the Green Park groundsmen.

Noted journalist Kushan Sarkar took to his Twitter account to reveal the same. Apparently, Dravid's gesture towards the curator was a reward for making a proper Test match pitch that lasted for five days. Sarkar tweeted:

"Rahul Dravid is bit different from the pack. He has donated Rs 35,000 from his pocket for Green Park groundsmen. Perhaps an appreciation for producing a track that lasted 5 days. #INDvsNZTestSeries"

Kushan Sarkar @kushansarkar

#INDvsNZTestSeries Rahu #Dravid is bit different from the pack. He has donated Rs 35,000 from his own pocket for Green Park groundsmen. Perhaps an appreciation for producing a track that lasted 5 days. Rahu #Dravid is bit different from the pack. He has donated Rs 35,000 from his own pocket for Green Park groundsmen. Perhaps an appreciation for producing a track that lasted 5 days.#INDvsNZTestSeries

The Kanpur Test proved to be a thrill-a-minute as New Zealand's lower order gritted it out amid fading light against a relentless spin-bowling attack to deny India another commanding win on home soil.

New Zealand pull off a famous draw after India delayed declaration on Day 4

It would be fair to say that Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane and coach David's decision to delay the declaration came back to haunt the home side.

With the pitch not showing any real signs of breaking up and fading light being a factor, India continued to bat deep into the fourth evening despite having got enough runs in the bank. India claimed the wicket of Will Young but failed to remove nightwatchmen Will Somerville and Tom Latham in the first session of the 5th day.

The wicket finally came on the first ball of the afternoon session with Umesh Yadav getting rid of Somerville.

The Indian spinners tightened the screws following the breakthrough and slowly and steadily dealt one body blow after another on New Zealand during the second and third session.

BCCI @BCCI



The first

@Paytm #TeamIndia So Near Yet So Far.The first #INDvNZ Test in Kanpur ends in a draw. So Near Yet So Far. The first #INDvNZ Test in Kanpur ends in a draw. @Paytm #TeamIndia https://t.co/dGckU0uBjl

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for India as the left-arm orthodox ran through the middle-order, including skipper Williamson, to bring the home side to the brink.

However, Rachin Ravindra (18* off 91 balls) and Ajaz Patel (2*off 23 balls) held their own amid fading light to help New Zealand escape with a famous draw and 4 valuable World Test Championship points.

ICC @ICC Here's how the teams stack up in the #WTC23 standings after that thrilling draw between India and New Zealand in Kanpur 👀 Here's how the teams stack up in the #WTC23 standings after that thrilling draw between India and New Zealand in Kanpur 👀 https://t.co/VxGmkMlbfQ

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The series is locked 0-0 and the second and the final Test will take place in Mumbai on December 3.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar