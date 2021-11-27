"Rahul Dravid told me KS Bharat has good keeping skills, next only to Wriddhiman Saha in Indian cricket"- VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman heaped praise on KS Bharat after his performance against New Zealand. The former Indian cricketer also shared details of his old conversation with head coach Rahul Dravid about the wicket-keeper.

KS Bharat had to keep the wickets for India today as Wriddhiman Saha experienced stiffness in his neck. The 28-year-old was very impressive and took two catches while also executing one stumping. Most importantly, Bharat's glovework was exceptional while keeping to the spinners.

In a chat with Star Sports after Day 3 of the India vs New Zealand Kanpur Test, VVS Laxman spoke about KS Bharat's performance. Recalling his conversation with Dravid, Laxman said:

"I still remember Rahul Dravid raving about KS Bharat’s wicketkeeping skills. He told me that Bharat has good keeping skills, next only to Wriddhiman Saha in Indian cricket."

Laxman lauded KS Bharat, saying he repaid the selectors' faith. He felt the wicket-keeper's performance justified the head coach's confidence in him.

KS Bharat didn't panic at all for someone who has come into this team recently: VVS Laxman

KS Bharat kept the wickets for the first time in a Test match (Image Courtesy: BCCI)

VVS Laxman also pointed out how KS Bharat did not come under pressure although he kept the wickets for the first time in Tests. The former Indian batter opined that today's experience will give Bharat a lot of confidence.

"In these quality spin conditions, if you don't have a reliable wicketkeeper then you're going to miss a lot of chances. What we saw today was great technique and great presence of mind, he didn't panic at all for someone who has come into this team recently and got to play only because Saha was injured," concluded VVS Laxman.

India lead by 63 runs at the end of Day 3. The home team has nine wickets in hand. It will be interesting to see if New Zealand can bounce back tomorrow.

