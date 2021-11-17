IND vs NZ 2021: "Sad to see Chahal not being given the same opportunity" - Daniel Vettori 

Former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori sympathized with Yuzvendra Chahal, who found himself out of the playing XI in the first T20I against the Blackcaps in Jaipur. The leg-spinner failed to find a spot with finger spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin making the cut instead.

Chahal was not included in the India's main T20 World Cup squad either, a decision that was not well-received by fans and pundits alike. Much like Venkatesh Iyer, who has been rewarded for his fine exploits in the second leg of the IPL, Vettori believes Chahal should have been given the same treatment. While speaking on ESPN Cricinfo, Vettori said:

"Venkatesh Iyer, who is being rewarded for his form in the IPL. It's sad to see Chahal not being given the same opportunity. We all know what Ashwin can do, is he going to be in the starting XI for the World Cup next year, who knows? But Chahal was bowling exceptionally well and was a wicket-taking option for Kohli throughout the IPL. He is one of the best T20 leggies in the world."

Ashwin continued his fine run of form with a tight spell of 2-23 with Axar Patel also being economical from the other end amid the settling dew.

I thought Yuzvendra Chahal deserved the opportunity to come back: Vettori

Chahal was potent in the second leg of the IPL and continued his fine knack of picking wickets in the UAE. Despite the RCB man's credentials, Rahul Chahar was picked ahead of him for the T20 World Cup. Vettori reckons that the way Chahal was bowled recently, it warranted a place in the playing XI in the first T20I. Vettori added:

"At the time, the decision was probably right to leave him out of the World Cup squad but then the Chahal that we saw in the IPL, was the Chahal we all know. Chahal bowled quicker in the IPL, trying to spin more, and attacked the stumps more often. So, I thought he deserved the opportunity to come back into the starting XI tonight after being left out earlier."

New Zealand are placed at 130-3 at the end of 16 overs with the spinners having finished their quota of overs. The duo of Ashwin and Axar collectively went for 54 runs in 8 overs, with 2 wickets.

