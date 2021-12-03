"Mental error" - Sanjay Bangar on Shubman Gill's dismissal in the 2nd India vs New Zealand Test

Sanjay Bangar has attributed Shubman Gill's dismissal in India's first innings of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand to a 'mental error' from the batter.

Gill scored a stroke-filled 44 on the first day of the encounter and was involved in an 80-run first-wicket partnership with Mayank Agarwal. However, he threw away his wicket when he seemed all set to play a substantial knock.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Aakash Chopra asked Sanjay Bangar if he would attribute Shubman Gill's dismissal to a concentration lapse or a technical issue. He responded:

"Mental error, I will put it in the category of mental error. It is not a technical error because you can definitely go with hard hands and it is not the first time a batter has gone with hard hands."

The former India batting coach highlighted that Shubman Gill suffered concentration lapses on two consecutive deliveries. Bangar observed:

"But if you make two mistakes off two consecutive deliveries, it means your thinking between the deliveries or your control over your mind or thoughts, it is required to work on that a little."

Gill was given a reprieve by Tom Blundell as the wicket-keeper missed a rather straightforward stumping off the bowling of Ajaz Patel. However, the lanky Indian opener nicked the very next delivery from the spinner straight to Ross Taylor at first slip.

"This is somewhat a byproduct" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's dismissal

Shubman Gill played some pleasing shots during his knock [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra was asked if Shubman Gill might have to pay attention to his hands that are going too far away from his body. He replied:

"One hundred percent and this is somewhat a byproduct because they play a lot of white-ball cricket, a lot of T20 cricket, where there is an advantage of staying away from the ball. You score runs easily when you stay away from the ball."

The former India opener added that a technique that is beneficial in white-ball cricket can prove counterproductive in the longest format of the game. Chopra explained:

"The free-flowing downswing of the bat becomes a habit. The ball was very far away but if you take a small step and try to reach it with your arms, the hands don't remain soft and you push at the ball and if you push, then on this pitch it will carry a hundred percent."

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket "Unfortunately I haven't got a Hundred yet in these 10 Matches. It's not because of my concentration, I have been unlucky sometimes or just not been able to convert those." - Shubman Gill "Unfortunately I haven't got a Hundred yet in these 10 Matches. It's not because of my concentration, I have been unlucky sometimes or just not been able to convert those." - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is yet to breach the three-figure mark in Test cricket. Although he has got off to starts quite often, he has failed to convert them into telling knocks and will hope to improve on that aspect if he wants to enjoy a prolonged run in international cricket.

