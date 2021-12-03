Sanjay Bangar decodes Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissal against Ajaz Patel on Day 1 of Mumbai Test

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar has criticised Cheteshwar Pujara for the manner of his dismissal against left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel on the first day of the Mumbai Test.

Pujara's lean patch continued in Mumbai as the gritty Indian No.3 registered a five-ball duck. In the second delivery of the 30th over, Pujara danced down the track in an attempt to flick the spinner across the line. However, the ball dipped and went past his outside edge to rattle the off-stump.

Speaking to Star Sports, Bangar felt that Pujara yorked himself by charging down the track against a full-length delivery. He said:

"Here, he was looking to go against the turn and the fuller length because we also mentioned in our stint is a lot of deliveries from Ajaz Patel were actually fuller lengths; they were driving deliveries."

"But by going out, he yorked himself there, and that caused his dismissal. So two things, yorking himself and then looking to go against the turn, that led to his dismissal."

Wisden India @WisdenIndia

Cheteshwar Pujara ☝

Virat Kohli ☝



Three big wickets for New Zealand, Ajaz Patel is on 🔥



#ViratKohli #INDvNZ #Cricket Shubman Gill ☝Cheteshwar Pujara ☝Virat Kohli ☝Three big wickets for New Zealand, Ajaz Patel is on 🔥 Shubman Gill ☝Cheteshwar Pujara ☝Virat Kohli ☝Three big wickets for New Zealand, Ajaz Patel is on 🔥#ViratKohli #INDvNZ #Cricket https://t.co/cYxMNj4fvi

The dismissal of Pujara came at a time when New Zealand had broken a brilliant 80-run-stand between the Indian opening duo of Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill.

Cheteshwar Pujara creates an unwanted record in Mumbai

Cheteshwar Pujara registered his tenth duck in Test cricket, fourth at home and first against New Zealand. It's also his second duck this year. The Saurashtra player also registered an unwanted record against his name.

This was Pujara's ninth duck as India's No.3 - the most by any Indian batter in the position. Head coach Rahul Dravid and former player Dilip Vengsarkar have eight each against their name while batting at this position.

ArjRaja @CaptArj



Previous 5 Tests scored 118 runs at 11.8, so welcome return to form.



Rohit, Rahul, Agarwal, Pujara, Kohli, Rahane, Iyer & Vihari are all competing for top 5 spots!



Looks terminal for Rahane.



#INDvNZ Impressive ton from Agarwal, who has held this inns together.Previous 5 Tests scored 118 runs at 11.8, so welcome return to form.Rohit, Rahul, Agarwal, Pujara, Kohli, Rahane, Iyer & Vihari are all competing for top 5 spots!Looks terminal for Rahane. Impressive ton from Agarwal, who has held this inns together. Previous 5 Tests scored 118 runs at 11.8, so welcome return to form. Rohit, Rahul, Agarwal, Pujara, Kohli, Rahane, Iyer & Vihari are all competing for top 5 spots!Looks terminal for Rahane.#INDvNZ

The latest failure is set to increase scrutiny regarding Pujara's place in the starting XI. He hasn't scored a hundred in his last 41 innings. His last century came against Australia in the New Year Test of 2019.

Pujara's dismissal was followed by another body blow to Team India, as returning captain Virat Kohli was sent packing by Patel for a four-ball duck. Kohli was adjudged LBW by the on-field umpire. But replays clearly that the 33-year-old got an inside edge off his bat before the ball smashed his pads. However, citing lack of conclusive evidence, the third umpire did not overturn the decision.

At 80-3, it looked like New Zealand had asserted themselves into a driving seat. However, an unbeaten hundred by Mayank Agarwal (120* off 246 deliveries) and handy contributions from Shreyas Iyer (18) and Wriddhiman Saha (25* off 53) ensured India finished the day at 221-4.

Edited by Bhargav