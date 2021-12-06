"He has been the standout fast bowler for India this year" - Sanjay Bangar lauds Mohammed Siraj's bowling in the 2nd Test against NZ

Sanjay Bangar has lauded Mohammed Siraj's performance in the second Test against New Zealand and termed him India's standout pacer this year.

Siraj rocked the New Zealand batting lineup in the first innings in Mumbai with three early strikes. The Indian spinners then joined the party to bowl out the Kiwis for a paltry 62 runs.

While reviewing the second Test on Star Sports, Sanjay Bangar was effusive in his praise for Mohammed Siraj. He said:

"Outstanding spell. He is the most improved bowler if you talk about this year. He has been the standout fast bowler for India this year, the way he bowled in Brisbane or Lord's, and here when he got the chance on Indian soil, he created an impact by taking the first three wickets."

Star Sports @StarSportsIndia



A. Mohammed Siraj!



React with an emoji to the Indian pacer’s triple strike!



#INDvNZ #TeamIndia #IndiaIndia #BelieveinBlue Q. Mumbai mein NZ par kiska raj? 🤔A. Mohammed Siraj!React with an emoji to the Indian pacer’s triple strike! Q. Mumbai mein NZ par kiska raj? 🤔A. Mohammed Siraj!React with an emoji to the Indian pacer’s triple strike!#INDvNZ #TeamIndia #IndiaIndia #BelieveinBlue https://t.co/YIqBgGlXpO

Mohammed Siraj got rid of Will Young, Tom Latham and Ross Taylor to reduce the Black Caps to 17/3. He drew immense praise for the dismissals of Latham and Taylor in particular, with the former falling prey to a bouncer and the latter getting castled by a peach.

"One hundred percent" - Aakash Chopra on Mohammed Siraj making his place in India's top three pacers

Mohammed Siraj has grown by leaps and bounds over the last year or so [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra was also asked if Mohammed Siraj has made his place amongst India's top three pacers. He responded:

"One hundred percent. In the last match, there was a slight discussion that we might have taken one or two wickets more if Bumrah and Shami had been there. Ishant Sharma does not give those wickets in these conditions."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Mohammed Siraj is the best hit-the-deck bowler in the Indian lineup at the moment. Chopra explained:

"In overseas conditions, England is the only place where the ball swings a little. In other places, you get the Kookaburra ball and you need to hit that ball hard on the pitch. No one does that better than him. Rest you will get release bowlers or swing bowlers."

Aakash Chopra concluded by naming Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj as his top three pacers for the South Africa tour. He observed:

"The sideways movement is not in the air but after pitching. So in my opinion, he is definitely the No.3 bowler if we see from South Africa's point of view. Bumrah, Shami and Siraj - that's the trio if you have to pick the team today."

Debdutt Podikkol @DPodikkol Most Wickets by an Indian pacer in 2021

28: Mohammed Siraj

25: Jasprit Bumrah

15: Mohammed Shami



[Tests] Most Wickets by an Indian pacer in 202128: Mohammed Siraj25: Jasprit Bumrah15: Mohammed Shami[Tests] https://t.co/kilboGIXuZ

Also Read Article Continues below

Mohammed Siraj has scalped 33 wickets in the 10 Tests he has played for India to date. More than the number of wickets, the lanky pacer has looked threatening whenever he has been introduced into the attack.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Mohammed Siraj play the 1st Test against South Africa? Yes No 15 votes so far