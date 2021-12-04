"Such a day might not come in his career again" - Sanjay Bangar lauds Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul in the 2nd India vs New Zealand Test

Sanjay Bangar has highlighted that Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul in India's first innings of the Mumbai Test is a once-in-a-blue-moon event.

Patel finished with figures of 10/119 on the second day of the series-deciding encounter between India and New Zealand. The spell helped the Kiwis bowl out Team India for 325 runs in the first innings.

While lauding Ajaz Patel's performance during a discussion on Star Sports, Sanjay Bangar highlighted the rarity of the achievement. He elaborated:

"Such a day might not come in his career again because this event is a once in a century event. If something like this has happened only three times in the 150-year history of Test cricket, it means there has been special bowling from him."

The former India batting coach pointed out that Ajaz Patel had to shoulder the responsibility of the Kiwi bowling attack as he lacked sufficient support from the other end. Bangar observed:

"He definitely had to work hard for it, had to bowl almost 50 overs, bowled with control and all the responsibility was on him because Tim Southee, who had taken a lot of wickets in the first Test, his wicket column was empty."

Bangar added that Ajaz Patel operated almost continuously from one end throughout the Indian innings. He said:

"He was the only bowler who bowled from the first session and had to bowl till the fifth session. So I feel this is a very special achievement and the teammates' body language shows the value of the performance."

Ajaz Patel is just the third bowler to take 10 wickets in a Test innings. Jim Laker and Anil Kumble are the only other bowlers to have achieved this distinction.

"I can't think of a bigger milestone than this" - Aakash Chopra on Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul

Ajaz Patel has taken all his Test wickets away from home [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that there cannot be a greater accomplishment than a 10-wicket haul. He said:

"I can't think of a bigger milestone than this, you can take 20 wickets - Laker had taken 19, but 10 wickets in an innings, there cannot be a bigger achievement than this in the cricketing book. There cannot be a more complete performance than this."

BCCI @BCCI



He becomes the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to achieve this feat.



#INDvNZ @Paytm Incredible achievement as Ajaz Patel picks up all 10 wickets in the 1st innings of the 2nd Test.He becomes the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to achieve this feat. Incredible achievement as Ajaz Patel picks up all 10 wickets in the 1st innings of the 2nd Test.He becomes the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to achieve this feat.#INDvNZ @Paytm https://t.co/5iOsMVEuWq

Also Read Article Continues below

Ajaz Patel became the first bowler to take a 10-wicket haul in a Test away from home. Laker and Kumble had both achieved the distinction on home soil.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Ajaz Patel take 5+ wickets in India's second innings? Yes No 0 votes so far