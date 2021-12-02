Team India asks for indoor practice session amid unseasonal rains in Mumbai ahead of 2nd Test vs New Zealand

India are set to face New Zealand in the second Test of their two-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai beginning tomorrow. However, unseasonal rain in Mumbai has forced the cancelation of training sessions for both teams.

The Indian team on Wednesday requested the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to organize an indoor training session today. MCA officials complied with the request and readied the Bandra-Kurla facility, where indoor cricket practice is available, for the team.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, MCA secretary Sanjay Naik said:

"The team will practise at the BKC tomorrow (December 2). The request was received from the team management via the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and we are organising things."

It does not usually rain in Mumbai in November and December, but cyclonic pressure in the Arabian Sea has led to damp and overcast weather in the Maharashtra capital.

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



📸 @ImIshant



#India #NewZealand #INDvNZ Ishant Sharma shares a picture with some players of the Indian Test squad for the New Zealand series at the gym 💪 Ishant Sharma shares a picture with some players of the Indian Test squad for the New Zealand series at the gym 💪📸 @ImIshant#India #NewZealand #INDvNZ https://t.co/vupCKCEARk

Rain, however, is not forecast for Friday, and the match is unlikely to be interrupted due to the weather.

The Wankhede Stadium will host its first Test match in five years and first international game since an ODI against Australia in 2020.

India and New Zealand to face off in series decider

The clash at the Wankhede will decide the two-match Test series between India and New Zealand, with the teams playing out a thrilling draw in the first game in Kanpur.

India have a selection problem on their hands, with captain Virat Kohli returning for the match after taking a break for the three-match T20 International (T20I) series and the first Test.

Debutant Shreyas Iyer scored a century and a fifty in Kanpur, which makes it hard to drop him, while Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara both failed to put in big performances.

Mayank Agarwal's spot is also in doubt after he failed to score big in either innings after being brought back into the team.

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



#India #NewZealand #INDvNZ According to reports, Virat Kohli will be replacing Mayank Agarwal in the second Test against New Zealand. According to reports, Virat Kohli will be replacing Mayank Agarwal in the second Test against New Zealand.#India #NewZealand #INDvNZ https://t.co/9xy58V7Iml

ALSO READ Article Continues below

New Zealand may bring Neil Wagner for one of the spinners to provide an extra pace option at the Wankhede.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar