Team India presents ₹35,000 to Wankhede ground staff after 2nd Test against New Zealand

Team India presented ₹35,000 to the ground staff of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as a token of appreciation following their 372-run win against New Zealand in the second and final Test.

Team India's gesture came after the ground staff put in commendable work to prepare a sporting track. The Wankhede pitch offered both turn and bounce for the spinners, and also had enough assistance for the batters. This ensured an even contest between the bat and the ball, with the game going into the fourth day.

Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid had presented ₹35,000 to the ground staff in Kanpur after the drawn first Test.

“I think it was good to finish the series as winners, came close in Kanpur, not able to get that last wicket, had to work hard here. This result seems one-sided, but right through the series, we were made to work hard,” Dravid told a news conference after the Mumbai Test.

Dravid hailed the team's fighting spirit.

“There have been phases where we were behind and had to fight back, credit to the team. Great to see the boys stepping up and taking their opportunities,” he added.

"It's a good headache to have" - Rahul Dravid on competition for places in Team India

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid

Dravid also spoke about the competition for spots in the eleven.

"It's a good (selection) headache to have and see young boys perform well. There's a great desire to do well and everyone's pushing each other," Dravid said.

The former India captain also emphasized the importance of clear communication.

"I hope we have more such headaches, we may have to make some tough decision, but as long as we have clear communication and we explain to the players why, don't see it to be a problem," he added.

Team India travel to South Africa later this month for three Tests and as many ODIs.

