IND vs NZ 2021: 'That's messing with people's minds' - Ajay Jadeja lambasts selectors for omitting Hanuma Vihari from New Zealand Tests

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja has lambasted the national selection committee for overlooking Test specialist Hanuma Vihari for the upcoming two-match series against New Zealand.

A major furor erupted earlier this month after the Test squad was announced. The selectors' decision to pick uncapped Shreyas Iyer over Vihari didn't go down with fans given the fact that the latter is the incumbent.

Later, the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee included Vihari in the India A squad for the upcoming South African tour.

Speaking at CricBuzz Live, Jadeja questioned selectors for overlooking Vihari from the home series. The former cricketer questioned the need for an established Test cricketer to play in the 'A' series instead of home Tests.

He said:

"Vihari, poor guy. He did well. He has been with Indian cricket for a while, done well. What has he done wrong? Why should he go to India A tour, why can't he play a Test match at home? Or don't send him on A tour also. Somebody who has been with the team, now goes to India A tour and a new guy comes in. That's messing with people's minds."

Since making his Test debut in 2018, Vihari has yet to play a Test match in India. He last played a Test during the Australian tour last winter where he and Ashwin famously eked out a draw despite injuries. He did not a get a chance to play in the four Tests in England earlier this summer.

"India will send them packing" - Ajay Jadeja on India-New Zealand Test series

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik believes World Test champions New Zealand will be looking to put up a show in the Test series against India.

However, he reckons that playing against the famed Indian spin-trio will pose a massive challenge to the Kiwis. He opined that the home side should win the series comfortably.

" They are a team to beat. They showed that in the WTC final.They have done really well for a period of time and I don't think for any reason, the should ever be called underdogs now. They are a very solid team. They are packed with really skillful players and they will be looking to put up a show in Kanpur," said Karthik.

"Kanpur will be a massive challenge for them. Last time, they played there, they got blown away by Ashwin, so it will be very interesting to see how they turn up and showcase their skills," he added.

Jadeja, on the other hand, has also predicted a 2-0 win for India. He believes the spin-friendly conditions will be too hot to handle for the visitors.

" I don't expect anything but turners that we have seen. Last few series at home, we have seen pitches that were not Test standard. New Zaaland will be tested with their skills how to play spin. I have no doubt India will send them packing," said Jadeja.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The first Test will take place in Kanpur between November 25-29 followed by the final game in Mumbai between December 03-07.

Edited by Aditya Singh