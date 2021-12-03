Top 10 funny memes from Day 1 of the India vs New Zealand 2021 Mumbai Test

The second Test of the India vs New Zealand series got underway at the Wankhede Stadium this morning. Rain delayed the start, but fans witnessed 70 overs of cricket on the opening day.

Interestingly, just some time before the toss, the BCCI issued a press release, announcing that Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma will miss the Test because of injuries. Even New Zealand Cricket announced that Kane Williamson had been ruled out of the Mumbai Test.

Virat Kohli made his return to the Indian team. He won the toss and elected to bat. Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill provided the home team with an excellent start, building a 80-run opening partnership.

Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel shone for the Kiwis and broke the opening stand. He dismissed Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara soon before they could even open their accounts in the first innings. It seemed like India would struggle to end the day well.

However, a 80-run fourth-wicket partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Mayank Agarwal brought the innings back on track. Ajaz sent Iyer back to the dressing room after he scored 18 runs, but Mayank continued to dominate the Kiwi bowlers.

The right-handed batter completed his first Test hundred against New Zealand and ended the day with 120 runs to his name off 246 deliveries. Mayank smacked 14 fours and four sixes on the first day of the Mumbai Test. Wriddhiman Saha supported him with a 53-ball 25*.

India are 221/4 heading into Day 2. Ajaz Patel was the best bowler for the Blackcaps, scalping all four wickets that fell on Day 1.

