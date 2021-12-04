Top 10 funny memes from Day 2 of the India vs New Zealand 2021 Mumbai Test

The second day of the Mumbai Test between India and New Zealand belonged to the hosts. They resumed the day at 221/4 in the first innings and ended with a lead of 332 runs in the second innings.

Ajaz Patel's unbelievable spell of 10/119 helped the visitors bowl India out for 325 runs in the first innings. Mayank Agarwal and Axar Patel scored the majority of the runs for India today. While Agarwal completed his 150, Patel registered his maiden Test half-century.

Looking at India's performance in the first innings, New Zealand would have aimed to score at least 250 runs in their first innings. However, the Kiwis failed to get going with the bat in Mumbai.

Mohammad Siraj dismissed captain Tom Latham, Will Young and Ross Taylor in his first three overs and reduced the Black Caps to 17/3. The Indian spinners came into the action then and wreaked havoc in the Mumbai Test.

Barring Daryl Mitchell and Latham, none of the other New Zealand batters could touch the double digits. Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a dream spell of 4/8 while Axar Patel and Jayant Yadav took three wickets between them.

India bowled the Black Caps out for just 62 runs and took a massive first-innings lead of 263 runs. Fans thought India would enforce a follow-on but Virat Kohli decided to bat again in the Mumbai Test.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal opened the innings for the home side. The duo added 69 runs to the first-innings lead and ensured India did not lose a single wicket in the second innings before stumps on Day 2.

