Top 10 funny memes from Day 5 of the India vs New Zealand Test series

New Zealand denied India a win in the first match of their World Test Championship series at Kanpur. The home side was a wicket away from registering a victory but Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra's solid defense helped the Blackcaps pull off a draw.

With nine wickets needed to win, India entered the fifth day as the favorites to come through this match. Given how India have performed in home Tests, many believed the Test would end in two or two and a half sessions.

But New Zealand frustrated the Indian bowlers. Tom Latham worked hard for a 146-ball 52, while night watchman William Somerville aggregated 36 runs off 110 deliveries. Captain Kane Williamson scored 24 runs at a strike rate of 21.43.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin kept India's hopes of a win alive by taking some wickets in the second half of the day. New Zealand were down from 125/3 at 63 overs to 155/9 at 89.2 overs.

Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel, however, had other ideas. The duo survived almost nine overs in the middle to deny India a victory. Ravindra remained unbeaten on 18 runs off 91 deliveries. His partner Patel scored only two runs off 23 balls.

Jadeja was the best bowler for India on the fifth day, accounting for four wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin added two wickets to his tally after picking up Will Young's wicket yesterday. Axar Patel and Umesh Yadav bagged a wicket each.

Best memes from Day 5 of the India vs New Zealand Kanpur Test match

Fans enjoyed the drama at Green Park on the final day of the Kanpur Test. Here are the best memes of the day:

Shivani @meme_ki_diwani #INDvsNZTestSeries

Ravindra and Ajaz Patel for real 😔 Ravindra and Ajaz Patel for real 😔 #INDvsNZTestSeriesRavindra and Ajaz Patel for real 😔 https://t.co/GEInzNzM7j

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee