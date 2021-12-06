"Virat Kohli the best Test captain India have ever had" - Irfan Pathan

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes Virat Kohli is the best Test captain the country has ever had after he led them to a 372-run victory over New Zealand today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Pointing out Kohli's high win percentage as captain in Tests, Pathan tweeted:

"As I have said earlier and saying it again @imVkohli is the best Test Captain India have ever had! He's at the top with the win percentage of 59.09% and the second spot is at 45%."

Earlier, Pathan congratulated India on a dominating victory.

India's win at the Wankhede was their biggest ever in terms of runs. India bowled New Zealand out for 167 in their chase of 540 to win the series decider.

Virat Kohli leads India back to top of Test rankings

New Zealand had dislodged India from the top of the ICC Test team rankings after beating them in the World Test Championship final. But after the Virat Kohli-led team won at the Wankhede, they moved back to the top of the rankings.

New Zealand managed to salvage a draw in the first game of the series in Kanpur, but India came back strong in Mumbai. After winning the toss, India put on 325 on the board thanks to Mayank Agarwal's brilliant knock of 150.

India then went on to bowl New Zealand out for 62, before going on to score 276/7 before declaring in the second innings. India went on to bowl the Kiwis out for 167 to seal a record victory.

The match, however, will also be remembered for Ajaz Patel's famous 10-wicket haul in India's first innings.

"To come back with a win is a great feeling, returning as the captain it was a clinical performance, something we've seen time and again. You want individuals to step up and guys did that," Kohli said at the post match presentation.

Virat Kohli's next assignment will be the tour of South Africa, where India will take on the hosts in three Tests and as many ODIs.

"It's a good challenge in South Africa, that was the start of our perseverance to build abroad, Australia was an accumulation of those efforts. We have the belief we can win anywhere. It's a tough challenge, something we want to achieve, everyone's motivated," Kohli said about the series.

The first match of the series is set to begin on December 26, with the venues yet to be decided.

