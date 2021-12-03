"Virat Kohli said nothing at press conference"- VVS Laxman questions injuries before India vs New Zealand Mumbai Test

VVS Laxman has raised questions over multiple injuries in Team India's camp ahead of the Mumbai Test match against New Zealand. The former Indian cricketer pointed out that skipper Virat Kohli said nothing about the injuries at the press conference yesterday and wondered if something had happened this morning.

Before the second Test match of the India vs New Zealand series got underway in Mumbai, BCCI issued a press release, revealing vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Ishant Sharma will miss the game because of respective injuries.

Captain Virat Kohli announced himself, Mohammad Siraj and Jayant Yadav as replacements for the injured trio at the toss earlier today. VVS Laxman questioned the injuries during his appearance on Star Sports and said:

"Did something happen this morning? But Virat Kohli said nothing about in the press conference yesterday. It is obviously a big blow. Jadeja was injured in that England series and Axar Patel came in and he was named Player of the Series."

According to the BCCI's press release, Ajinkya Rahane picked up a minor hamstring strain on the final day of the Kanpur Test, while Ishant Sharma dislocated his left little finger on the same day. Ravindra Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury during the game. So all three players were ruled out of the Mumbai Test match.

Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal have provided India a good start against New Zealand in Mumbai

Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal have added 64 runs for the first wicket so far (Image Courtesy: BCCI)

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss in Mumbai and decided to bat first. Openers Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal have started well at the Wankhede Stadium.

The home side have scored 64 runs in the first 22 overs without losing a wicket. Agarwal has aggregated 30 runs, while Gill is on 34.

