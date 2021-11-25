"He will be extremely disappointed" - VVS Laxman on Mayank Agarwal's failure in the 1st India vs New Zealand Test

VVS Laxman believes Mayank Agarwal will be extremely disappointed because he failed to make a significant contribution in India's first innings of the Kanpur Test against New Zealand.

Agarwal managed just 13 runs on the opening day of the first Test before he nicked Kyle Jamieson to Tom Blundell behind the wickets. The 30-year-old did not look too comfortable during his 28-ball stint in the middle.

ICC @ICC



Kyle Jamieson draws the first blood as Mayank Agarwal is caught behind for 13 ☝️



#WTC23 | #INDvNZ | bit.ly/IndNZ-1 An early wicket for the @BLACKCAPS Kyle Jamieson draws the first blood as Mayank Agarwal is caught behind for 13 ☝️ An early wicket for the @BLACKCAPS!Kyle Jamieson draws the first blood as Mayank Agarwal is caught behind for 13 ☝️#WTC23 | #INDvNZ | bit.ly/IndNZ-1 https://t.co/IPXht8HTTb

During a discussion on Star Sports, VVS Laxman highlighted that Mayank Agarwal would be peeved for not making full use of the chance to bat at the top of the order. He elaborated:

"He will be extremely disappointed because you know that KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are your two established openers. When you know that you are going to get this series and don't know if you are going to be selected for South Africa, you want to make full use of every opportunity."

The former India cricketer added that more than his dismissal, Mayank Agarwal will be upset by the lack of footwork he exhibited. Laxman explained:

"He got out for sure but he will be disappointed with his footwork. The tentativeness was seen, with both feet inside the crease, which you don't expect from an opening batter, and an opening batter whose career has been brilliant."

Going into the Kanpur Test, Mayank Agarwal had a stupendous record in India. He had amassed 597 in just six innings at a Bradmanesque average of 99.50.

"Mayank Agarwal has not played for a long time" - Aakash Chopra

Mayank Agarwal last played in the Brisbane Test against Australia

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Mayank Agarwal was playing a Test match after a long while. He observed:

"He has not played for a long time. The last Test match he had played for India was the Brisbane Test and there also he had played as a middle-order batter. After that, he has been on the sidelines."

The former India opener added that he does not want to be too critical of Mayank Agarwal. Chopra reasoned:

"He might not have played this match as well if Rohit and Rahul were available. I won't be very harsh. Red-ball cricket is not happening, not even first-class cricket. This is a player who puts in a lot of effort but has not got a chance to play anything other than white-ball cricket. So you don't get the complete preparation."

Saurabh Somani @saurabh_42



Got to open in England 2021 because Mayank suffered a concussion on series eve. Now he's made the spot his own.



Three innings, in each of which he's looked serenely in command. KL Rahul lost his opening spot to great friend Mayank Agarwal in Australia 2018-19.Got to open in England 2021 because Mayank suffered a concussion on series eve. Now he's made the spot his own.Three innings, in each of which he's looked serenely in command. #INDvENG KL Rahul lost his opening spot to great friend Mayank Agarwal in Australia 2018-19. Got to open in England 2021 because Mayank suffered a concussion on series eve. Now he's made the spot his own.Three innings, in each of which he's looked serenely in command. #INDvENG

Mayank Agarwal was supposed to play the first Test against England but was ruled out of the encounter after suffering a blow to the helmet in the nets. KL Rahul, who replaced his fellow Karnataka opener, played an 84-run knock and didn't allow Agarwal to get a game in the series.

