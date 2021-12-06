"Virat Kohli as a captain is invaluable" - VVS Laxman feels it was very important for him to play a Test before the South Africa series

VVS Laxman has highlighted Virat Kohli's importance as Team India's skipper and pointed out that it was crucial for him to have played a Test match before the South Africa tour.

Ajinkya Rahane led the Indian team in the first Test against New Zealand, with Kohli rested for the encounter. The regular skipper returned for the Mumbai Test, which was also his first game at the helm with Rahul Dravid as the side's head coach.

During a discussion on Star Sports, VVS Laxman was asked about the importance of Virat Kohli playing a Test ahead of the South Africa series, considering that the Indian team also has a new coaching group. He responded:

"Absolutely, it was very important. The trust between the captain and the coach is very important if you want the team atmosphere to be maintained nicely. The intensity with which Virat Kohli plays, not only with the bat, he not only encourages his players but the crowd as well. Virat Kohli as a captain is invaluable."

The former India cricketer also highlighted the trust Virat Kohli shows in his bowlers. Laxman explained:

I believe Virat Kohli is a bowler's captain because when we talk to Shami, Umesh or Siraj - the confidence he shows in the bowlers and gives them the confidence to make their gameplan and set their fields and that he will back them. The mutual trust between a bowler and the captain becomes very important."

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan As I have said earlier and saying it again @imVkohli is the best Test Captain India have ever had! He's at the top with the win percentage of 59.09% and the second spot is at 45%. As I have said earlier and saying it again @imVkohli is the best Test Captain India have ever had! He's at the top with the win percentage of 59.09% and the second spot is at 45%.

Virat Kohli has led Team India to 39 Test wins, the most for an Indian skipper. He also has the best win percentage amongst all Indian skippers who have captained in at least 10 Tests.

"Virat Kohli will not be thinking too much" - VVS Laxman

Virat Kohli has not scored a Test century for two years [P/C: BCCI]

VVS Laxman feels Virat Kohli will not be too bothered about having not reached the three-figure mark for a long while. He said:

"I will also expect that what we are discussing so much, that when will the century come, Virat Kohli will not be thinking too much about that because he knows the more time he spends at the crease, the more pressure will come on the opposition bowlers."

The 47-year-old concluded by stating that although Virat Kohli might not have scored a century, he has looked comfortable in the middle. Laxman observed:

"There is no pattern we have found, certainly the century has not come but till the time he is on the wicket, the aggressive batting and the positive intent is being seen."

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket Virat Kohli has to wait patiently to end Hundred drought, and he has no technical problem. - VVS Laxman (On Star Sports) Virat Kohli has to wait patiently to end Hundred drought, and he has no technical problem. - VVS Laxman (On Star Sports)

Also Read Article Continues below

Kohli certainly does not look to be out of touch when he is batting in the middle. However, he will hope to play substantial knocks on the South Africa tour, especially considering that the other Indian middle-order batters are also searching for runs.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Is Virat Kohli India's best-ever Test captain? Yes No 16 votes so far