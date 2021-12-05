"The confidence is being seen now" - VVS Laxman lauds Axar Patel's knocks in the 2nd India vs New Zealand Test

VVS Laxman has highlighted that Axar Patel's aggressive knock in India's second innings of the second Test against New Zealand reflected the confidence he gained from his first-innings half-century.

Patel scored 52 runs in India's first innings of the ongoing Mumbai Test. He followed that up with an explosive unbeaten 41 off just 26 deliveries in the second essay.

During a discussion on Star Sports, VVS Laxman was asked about Axar Patel's enterprising second-innings effort with the bat. He responded:

"The confidence is being seen now because of the way he scored a half-century in the first innings. This is the way Axar Patel bats when he plays for Gujarat and India A, he can play the big shots."

The former India cricketer highlighted that Axar Patel did not resort to slogs against the spin while playing big shots. Laxman explained:

"But the shots he played were difficult, especially the one over long-off because it is not easy to hit down the ground from wide outside the off-stump. He played high percentage shots with the turn and this is what we expect from Axar Patel, that he puts on a show with the bat as well."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Axar Patel said, "everyone has believe in my batting from the batting coach to team memebers. it gives you alot of confidence, I got the chance and I'm happy to able to deliver". Axar Patel said, "everyone has believe in my batting from the batting coach to team memebers. it gives you alot of confidence, I got the chance and I'm happy to able to deliver".

Axar Patel smashed three fours and four sixes during his knock. Three of his sixes came off Rachin Ravindra's bowling and the other against Ajaz Patel.

"Axar Patel had impressed a lot with his batting" - Sanjay Bangar

Axar Patel will hope to develop into a consistent all-rounder for Team India [P/C: BCCI]

Sanjay Bangar recalled a National Cricket Academy camp a few years back where Axar Patel had impressed him with his batting prowess. He said:

"I had done a camp in NCA in 2014 and he had impressed a lot with his batting there, he anyway used to bowl but his talent with the bat was not seen on a consistent basis after that. But these are good signs, the way he has bowled as well, that he is giving consistent performances."

The former India batting coach also concurred with Laxman that Axar Patel's first-innings half-century gave him the confidence to bat fearlessly in the second essay. Bangar said:

"He had crossed the 50-run milestone in the first innings for the first time, so that confidence was showing and he played in a fearless fashion today. This is his natural game, he is known for this and it was good to see that he played freely."

Also Read Article Continues below

Axar Patel has a decent average of 33.03 in first-class cricket. With Team India opting to play five bowlers on most occasions, they will hope that he contributes consistently with the bat down the order.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Axar Patel take 2+ wickets on the 4th day of the Mumbai Test? Yes No 6 votes so far