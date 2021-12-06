"Waqt ki aadat hai , badalta zaroor hai"- Virender Sehwag lauds Ajaz Patel after New Zealand spinner recalls 'net bowler' episode

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has heaped high praise on Ajaz Patel after the New Zealand left-arm orthodox recalled an incident about the blistering opener smashing him out of the park at Eden Park.

It all started when Sehwag took to his Twitter account on the second day of the Mumbai Test to congratulate Patel for becoming only the third bowler to claim all ten wickets in a Test innings.

Sehwag had written:

"One of the most difficult things to achieve in the game. 10 wickets in an innings. A day to remember for the rest of your life, #AjazPatel . Born in Mumbai, creating history in Mumbai. Congratulations on the historic achievement."

Reacting to Sehwag's congratulatory tweet, Patel went on to recall the incident involving him and the former Indian opener. Patel responded:

"Thank you @virendersehwag, funny story I still remember you smashing me out of the ground at the outer oval at Eden Park when I came in as a net bowler 😂"

ajaz patel @AjazP @virendersehwag Thank you @virendersehwag , funny story I still remember you smashing me out of the ground at the outer oval at Eden Park when I came in as a net bowler 😂 @virendersehwag Thank you @virendersehwag, funny story I still remember you smashing me out of the ground at the outer oval at Eden Park when I came in as a net bowler 😂

Sehwag reacted to Patel's reply following the end of the second Test. He hailed the 33-year-old for his stellar feat, adding that people are talking more about his achievement than India's victory.

"Waqt ki aadat hai , badalta zaroor hai. (It's the habit of time; it definitely changes). What you have achieved in Mumbai is extraordinary so much so that India ki jeet se jyada aapke charche hain. (...so much so that people are talking more about you than India's victory) May you achieve ever more success and good luck."

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag ajaz patel @AjazP @virendersehwag Thank you @virendersehwag , funny story I still remember you smashing me out of the ground at the outer oval at Eden Park when I came in as a net bowler 😂 @virendersehwag Thank you @virendersehwag, funny story I still remember you smashing me out of the ground at the outer oval at Eden Park when I came in as a net bowler 😂 Waqt ki aadat hai , badalta zaroor hai. What you have achieved in Mumbai is extra-ordinary so much so that India ki jeet se jyada aapke charche hain. May you achieve ever more success and good luck. twitter.com/ajazp/status/1… Waqt ki aadat hai , badalta zaroor hai. What you have achieved in Mumbai is extra-ordinary so much so that India ki jeet se jyada aapke charche hain. May you achieve ever more success and good luck. twitter.com/ajazp/status/1…

New Zealand may have lost the Test and the series, but for Ajaz Patel, it will always be a memorable game.

The left-arm spinner, who struggled in the first Test, joined Jim Laker (vs Australia in 1956) and Anil Kumble (vs Pakistan in 1999) to etch his name in Test history. Among the trio, Patel is the only one to accomplish the feat away from home.

BCCI @BCCI



He becomes the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to achieve this feat.



#INDvNZ @Paytm Incredible achievement as Ajaz Patel picks up all 10 wickets in the 1st innings of the 2nd Test.He becomes the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to achieve this feat. Incredible achievement as Ajaz Patel picks up all 10 wickets in the 1st innings of the 2nd Test.He becomes the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to achieve this feat.#INDvNZ @Paytm https://t.co/5iOsMVEuWq

Patel eventually ended with a match haul of 14-225, the best bowling figures against India in Tests. The achievement is even more stellar if one considers the fact that Patel achieved his ten-wicket feat and match haul in his home city.

Indian team gifts signed jersey to Ajaz Patel following win in second Test

Despite his historic exploits coming in a losing cause, Ajaz Patel received a signed jersey of the Indian team from off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Meanwhile, India completed proceedings on the fourth morning to register their 14th consecutive Test series win on home soil.

Starting the day needing five more wickets, the Indian bowlers made short work of New Zealand's lower order, bowling them out for 167. New Zealand lost their last five wickets for a mere five runs, with off-spinner Jayant Yadav doing the bulk of the damage, taking four wickets.

With the 372-run-victory, India claimed 12 crucial World Test Championship points to occupy the third spot in the rankings. The hosts have now also become the top Test team in the world.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Test series win comes after India won the T20I series 3-0.

Edited by Bhargav