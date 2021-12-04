"Was wearing my pads, suddenly had to go out and play hat-trick ball" - Axar Patel reflects on maiden fifty in 2nd India vs New Zealand Test

Axar Patel has revealed that he did not have time to think much before going out to bat on Saturday as India had lost wickets off consecutive balls.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel got New Zealand off to a brilliant start on Day 2 of the Mumbai Test, dismissing Wriddhiman Saha (27) and Ravichandran Ashwin (0) off consecutive deliveries. Axar went in to face the hat-trick ball.

Axar and Mayank Agarwal weathered the Ajaz storm and featured in a crucial seventh-wicket stand of 67 to lift India. After Agarwal was dismissed for 150, Axar went on to complete his maiden Test fifty.

Sharing his thoughts on his fighting knock, the 27-year-old told Mohammed Siraj during an interaction on bcci.tv:

“I actually didn’t get much time to think. I was wearing my pads and then suddenly I had to go out and play the hat-trick ball. Mayank was set and he told me that the more you bat, it will get easier. So I just decided to spend some time out in the middle. And once I got my eye in, I started playing my strokes as well.”

Axar was dismissed for 52 off 128 balls, a dogged knock during which he hit five fours and a six. The left-hander was one of Ajaz’s 10 wickets in India’s first innings. The left-arm spinner created history on Saturday, becoming only the third bowler to claim all 10 wickets in an innings in a Test match.

Axar Patel was impressive with the ball as well

After playing a crucial knock with the bat, which helped India reach a respectable 325 in their first innings, Axar also made an impact with the ball. He claimed 2 for 14 in 9.1 overs as India dismantled New Zealand for 62 in 28.1 overs.

Axar’s first victim in New Zealand’s innings was Daryl Mitchell (8), who was trapped leg before with an arm ball. The left-arm spinner brought the curtains down on Kiwis’ innings, having Kyle Jamieson (17) caught at silly point off a rebound from the keeper.

Ashwin (4/8) and Siraj (3/19) were the standout performers with the ball for India on Day 2 of the Mumbai Test.

