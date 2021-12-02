"Height limit" - Wasim Jaffer's cheeky suggestion to negate the "Kyle Jamieson threat" in the 2nd India vs New Zealand Test

Wasim Jaffer has come up with a cheeky suggestion to help India negate the "Kyle Jamieson threat". Jamieson, the six feet eight inches tall pacer, picked up three wickets each in both innings of the first India-New Zealand Test in Kanpur. He even scored 28 runs as the visitors managed to draw the game in the final session.

Taking to his usual humor mill on Twitter, Wasim Jaffer posted a photo of the New Zealand team alongside a height limit board, usually seen in kids fairs. The jocose former cricketer implied that the Wankhade Stadium, which will host the second Test, should have one such board to prevent the pacer from entering the ground.

Wasim Jaffer captioned the post as follows:

"One way to negate the Jamieson threat could be to put this height limit outside Wankhede #INDvNZ"

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 One way to negate the Jamieson threat could be to put this height limit outside Wankhede 😅 #INDvNZ One way to negate the Jamieson threat could be to put this height limit outside Wankhede 😅 #INDvNZ https://t.co/NeeB6x8xNB

In his nine-Test-old career, Kyle Jamieson has already faced India four times. In these matches, he has picked up 22 wickets at an average of 15.41 and a strike rate of 39.09. His outswing and ability to seam the ball both ways and extract awkward bounce from every surface have troubled most of India's best batters.

The 26-year-old was also one of the major reasons behind India's defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final earlier this year.

Virat Kohli vs Kyle Jamieson might define the Mumbai Test

One of Kyle Jamieson's favorite batters to bowl against has been Indian Test and ODI captain Virat Kohli.

Kohli was the Kiwi pacer's second-ever Test wicket when he made his debut against India in early 2020. Since then, the pair have come head-to-head for 84 deliveries, with the batter getting out twice and averaging an overall 10. In the WTC final too, it was Kyle Jamieson who accounted for Kohli's dismissal in both innings.

It won't be any surprise if the battle between the two Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates, fierce competitors, and masters of their arts defines the Mumbai Test and also the series for their respective teams.

Edited by Samya Majumdar